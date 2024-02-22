Intellectual Rights For Vaccines, Drugs At Issue In Pandemic Treaty Talks

Democratic senators are raising concerns over measures in a possible WHO pandemic treaty that could weaken intellectual property protections for pharmaceutical companies and medical device makers. Other news stories report on the ACA, voters' top health issues, abortion politics, and more.

Politico: Democratic Senators Say They Oppose Any Pandemic Treaty That Weakens Pharma’s Rights

Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said Wednesday they oppose any weakening of intellectual property protections for the makers of vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests in a pandemic treaty the World Health Organization is negotiating with member nations. As diplomats work on the treaty this week in Geneva, developing nations are pressing for patent waivers that would allow the countries to quickly make their own products. (Paun, 2/21)

Roll Call: In Congress And Courts, A Push For Better Care For Trans Prisoners

Congressional Democrats are pushing for more information about the living conditions of transgender inmates in federal prisons and jails amid a spate of lawsuits about alleged civil rights violations, including a refusal to provide gender-affirming care. (Bridges, 2/21)

In health news relating to elections and polling —

The Hill: 6 In 10 Hold Favorable View Of Affordable Care Act In New Polling

More than half of U.S. adults have a favorable view of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), as the health care measure used by millions of Americans continues to gain popularity, according to a poll released Wednesday. The survey, released by health policy research group KFF, found that 59 percent of U.S. adults had a favorable view of the ACA, though respondents differed along party lines on what they would like to see done with the law. (Nazzaro, 2/21)

The Hill: Health Costs, Medical Bills Are Top Economic Concern Among Voters: Poll

Unexpected health costs and surprise medical bills are among the leading concerns of voters heading into the 2024 election, which contribute to their negative views about the economy, according to a poll released Wednesday by health policy research group KFF. At least 8 in 10 voters said it was “very important” for the 2024 presidential candidates to talk about inflation and the affordability of health care. (Weixel, 2/21)

The 19th: Trump And Biden's Rematch Shares A Stage With Abortion Politics

Both were born decades before the Supreme Court guaranteed a right to abortion in the Roe v. Wade decision — and lived to see it get overturned. (Panetta and Barclay, 2/21)

Stat: Presidential Age Debate Obscures A Simple Fact: Some Cognitive Skills Improve As We Get Older

When a psychology professor in Michigan looked through his data on interpersonal conflict a decade ago, he discovered something unexpected. The study, which examined differences across cultures and age groups, seemed to show Americans got wiser as they got older. (Goldhill, 2/22)

Axios: White House Commits $100M For Women’s Health Research

The Biden administration pledged to invest $100 million for women's health research, First Lady Jill Biden announced Wednesday. The investment is part of federal efforts to close gender gaps in research, which supporters say have led to insufficient funding for endometriosis, MS and other conditions that disproportionately affect women. (Solis, 2/21)

The Hill: Law Enforcement Leaders Urge Biden To Reclassify Marijuana To Lesser Status

A group of law enforcement leaders urged President Biden to reclassify marijuana to a lesser status in a Thursday letter. “We are current and former police chiefs, sheriffs, federal and state prosecutors, and correctional officials from across the country dedicated to protecting public safety and reducing unnecessary arrests, prosecutions, and incarceration,” reads the letter from the Law Enforcement Leaders To Reduce Crime & Incarceration group. (Suter, 2/22)

Reuters: United Therapeutics Starts Litigation With FDA Over Rival Liquidia's Drug Application

United Therapeutics (UTHR.O), opens new tab said on Wednesday it had filed a case with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, alleging that due procedure was not followed in allowing rival Liquidia's (LQDA.O), opens new tab application for a blood pressure drug. United Therapeutics alleged that Liquidia skirted long standing FDA rules, precedents and procedures when it filed its application for an inhaled dry powder of treprostinil for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). (2/21)

