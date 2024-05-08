Joint Commission Begins Rural Health Care Accreditation Program
The Rural Health Clinic Accreditation Program is designed to help clinics in underserved areas streamline safety and quality of care. Also in the news: Oscar Health, KKR and Healthcare Realty Trust, Amazon Clinic, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Joint Commission Launches Rural Health Clinic Accreditation
The Joint Commission is launching a new accreditation program to standardize patient care practices and staff training at rural health clinics nationwide. The Rural Health Clinic Accreditation Program, which will open to applicants sometime this summer, is intended to help clinics in medically underserved, rural communities improve the safety and quality of primary care and personal health services, The Joint Commission announced Tuesday. (Devereaux, 5/7)
In other health industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
Oscar Health Records First-Ever Quarterly Profit
A dozen years after it debuted, promising to transform the health insurance sector, Oscar Health has recorded its first profitable quarter. The health insurance company, which accumulated losses throughout its existence, earned $177.5 million in net income during the first quarter after losing $39.6 million a year before, Oscar Health announced Tuesday. Revenue surged 46% to $2.1 billion, which the company attributed to premium increases, membership growth and lower risk-adjustment payments associated with its exchange business. (Berryman, 5/7)
Modern Healthcare:
KKR, Healthcare Realty Trust Form Joint Venture
Healthcare Realty Trust and global investment firm KKR have formed a joint venture to acquire outpatient medical properties. The healthcare real estate investment trust, whose portfolio includes almost 700 properties, said it would contribute 12 of them valued at $382.5 million to the joint venture and more could be added. KKR plans to make an equity contribution valued at 80% of the value of those properties and committed another $600 million for acquisitions or other investments. (DeSilva, 5/7)
The Boston Globe:
Business Leaders Launch Group To Keep Eye On Health Care Costs
Just in time for the health care debate to return to the State House, a new business coalition has emerged that promises to be an advocate for employers on the issue. The Employer Coalition on Health, which launched on Tuesday, will be led by Eileen McAnneny, who was president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation from 2015 through 2022. (Chesto, 5/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Amazon Clinic’s Nworah Ayogu Leaves To Join Thrive Capital
Dr. Nworah Ayogu has departed Amazon Clinic, the technology giant’s direct-to-consumer telehealth marketplace. Ayogu said in a LinkedIn post on Monday that he has left Amazon Clinic, where he served as general manager and chief medical officer since it launched in November 2022. He is headed to venture capital firm Thrive Capital. (Turner, 5/7)