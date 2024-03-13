‘Judge Shopping’ Could Become Harder After Move By Federal Courts
The mifepristone case raised the visibility of the practice by some advocacy groups to file lawsuits in front of courts or judges that are likely to be more sympathetic or friendly to the case. Other reproductive health news reports on birth control, the maternal health crisis, Medicaid coverage, and more.
AP:
Federal Courts Move To Restrict 'Judge Shopping,' Which Got Attention After Abortion Medication Case
Federal courts moved Tuesday to make it harder to file lawsuits in front of judges seen as friendly to a point of view, a practice known as judge shopping that gained national attention in a major abortion medication case. The new policy covers civil suits that would affect an entire state or the whole country. It would require a judge to be randomly assigned, even in areas where locally filed cases have gone before a single judge. (Whitehurst, 3/12)
The 19th:
Texas Teens Now Need Parental Consent For Birth Control From Federally Funded Clinics
Federally funded family planning centers in Texas must receive parental consent before prescribing birth control to teenagers, an appeals court ruled Tuesday, partially upholding a decision from a lower court. (Luthra, 3/12)
More on maternal health and children's health —
CNN:
New Study Challenges Scale Of Maternal Health Crisis In The US
Hundreds of women in the United States die from complications related to pregnancy, childbirth and the time after giving birth each year, and the country’s high maternal death rate makes it an outlier among developed nations. But a new study suggests that maternal mortality rates in the US may be lower and more stable than federal data suggests – though still very high. (McPhillips and Howard, 3/13)
AP:
Mississippi Will Allow Quicker Medicaid Coverage During Pregnancy To Try To Help Women And Babies
A new Mississippi law will allow earlier Medicaid coverage for pregnant women in an effort to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies in a poor state with the nation’s worst rate of infant mortality. The “presumptive eligility” legislation signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will become law July 1. It says Medicaid will pay for a pregnant woman’s outpatient medical care for up to 60 days while her application for the government-funded insurance program is being considered. (Pettus, 3/13)
Reuters:
Global Child Mortality Rates Dropped In 2022 But Progress Slow, UN Says
The number of children globally who died before their fifth birthday dropped to a record low of 4.9 million in 2022, but that still represents one death every six seconds, according to new United Nations estimates. While the mortality rate for under-5s has roughly halved since 2000, the world is still behind in the goal of reducing preventable deaths in that age group by 2030, and progress has slowed since 2015, the report, released on Wednesday, found. (3/12)