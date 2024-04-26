Kaiser Permanente Entity Reports Breach Of Data For 13 Million
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, a nonprofit company that is part of insurance giant Kaiser Permanente, told HHS that data on over 13 million individuals could have been exposed by a technical vulnerability.
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser Data Breach Hits 13M Consumers
A data breach at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan affected the information of more than 13 million individuals, according to a report filed with the federal government. The nonprofit insurance company, part of Oakland, California-based Kaiser Permanente, on April 12 notified the Health and Human Services Department of the breach. The report was made public Thursday. (Tepper, 4/25)
Reuters:
US FDA Sends Warning Letter To Cardinal Health For Marketing Unapproved Devices
The U.S. health regulator has sent a warning letter to Cardinal Health after an inspection of its facility in Illinois found the company was marketing and distributing unapproved devices made by a Chinese manufacturer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2023 recommended against the use of some China-made syringes as it investigated reports of leaks, breakages and other quality problems with such products and last month expanded the guidance. (4/25)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Virtua Health Sued Trinity Health For $12 Million Related To Lourdes Health Deal
Virtua Health sued Trinity Health in New Jersey federal court Wednesday, seeking reimbursement for more than $12 million in legal fees and other costs related to a 2019 transaction between the two nonprofit health systems. The dispute originated with Virtua’s 2019 acquisition of the two-hospital Lourdes Health System from Trinity. Another South Jersey hospital, Deborah Heart & Lung Center in Browns Mills, sued Trinity to block the deal. (Brubaker, 4/25)
Modern Healthcare:
Advocate Aurora Health To Sell MobileHelp 2 Years After Buying It
Advocate Aurora Health, now part of Advocate Health, is selling remote patient monitoring company MobileHelp two years after acquiring it. The sale is expected to close later this year, according to a financial report made available on Tuesday. The report did not share details on the buyer. (Hudson, 4/25)
Modern Healthcare:
Oracle’s Headquarters Move Surprises Nashville, State Officials
Officials in Tennessee were as surprised as everyone else when Oracle Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said the technology giant planned to move its world headquarters to Nashville. Economic development leaders said the company has become more engaged with the city’s healthcare community in recent years but they were caught off guard by Ellison’s announcement of the pending move on Tuesday. (Turner, 4/25)
Modern Healthcare:
Molina’s Medicaid Advantage May See Boost From New DSNP Rule
Molina Healthcare will benefit from new federal rules that aim to make coverage more seamless for individuals enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid, executives said Thursday during the company's first-quarter earnings call. If an insurance company operates both a Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plan in a single state, all new Dual Special Needs Plan enrollment must be limited to the same carrier by 2027, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a final rule this month. (Tepper, 4/25)
Stateline:
You’ve Covered Your Copayment; Now Brace Yourself For The ‘Facility Fee’
Even if you have health insurance, you might expect to be charged a copayment for some routine care, like office-based exams and consultations. But you probably don’t expect to receive a bill a few weeks later charging you an extra $100 or more. That’s the situation an increasing number of state lawmakers are looking to change. In most states, a “hospital facility fee” can legally appear on your bill if your doctor is affiliated with a large hospital system — even if you never set foot on the hospital’s campus. (Claire Vollers, 4/25)