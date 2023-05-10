Mammograms Should Start At Age 40, Not 50, Task Force Recommends
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released a draft of its updated mammogram guidance that will advise women to get the screening every 2 years starting at age 40. The change from age 50 comes in response to more women being diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age.
Women Should Get Regular Mammograms Starting At 40, According To New Guidelines
Now, new draft recommendations released Tuesday from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force urges all women to get screened every other year, starting at age 40. The recommendation is based on a review of new evidence by an independent panel of experts at the task force. Until now, women in their 40s have been encouraged to have a conversation with their health care provider about when to start mammograms based on their personal risks. (Aubrey, 5/9)
New Mammogram Advice: What To Know
The advice applies to all “cisgender women and other people assigned female at birth” who are at average risk for breast cancer and do not have any troubling symptoms that might indicate breast cancer. This group includes women with dense breast tissue and a family history of breast cancer. (Rabin, 5/9)
AI Can Detect Pancreatic Cancer 3 Years Before Diagnosis
Early detection for some cancers can come up to three years before a traditional diagnosis with the aid of artificial intelligence, researchers have found according to a May 8 news release from Harvard Medical School. An AI tool was successful at detecting pancreatic cancers up to three years before diagnosis by examining high-risk patients' medical records and comparing them with data on disease trajectories. (Hollowell, 5/9)
Weight Loss Drug May Boost Immune Cells That Fight Cancer: Study
Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have become immensely popular for their ability to help people with obesity lose weight. A new small study suggests they may also be useful in fighting cancer. (Chen, 5/10)
Mapped: Cancer By Congressional District
Cancer deaths are on the decline in every congressional district, typically between 20% and 45% among males and a 10% and 40% among females, over the past quarter century, according to a study published today in the journal Cancer. But health disparities remain. (Reed, 5/9)