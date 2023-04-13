Medicare Targets July To Finalize Details Of Drug Negotiation Program
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is accepting feedback until the end of this week on its draft plan, and will publish the much-anticipated final guidance this summer. The list of 10 drugs that will be included in the program is expected in September.
July Goal Set For Final US Medicare Drug Negotiation Guidance
The U.S. government aims to publish the final guidance for its Medicare drug price negotiation program in early July and is currently talking to companies about its contents, a top health official said on Wednesday. The guidance will finalize the details of how President Joe Biden's signature drug pricing reform will be carried out. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) released a draft in March and gave a 30-day window for public comments. It is unclear how much will change in the final guidance. (Aboulenein, 4/12)
Senate Hashing Out Policy Details On Generics, PBMs, Insulin
Senators are slightly delaying their latest legislative push on health care, but as they do, a clearer picture is emerging about what’s in — and out — of the mix. The Senate health committee was expected to mark up legislation related to generic drugs, pharmacy benefit managers, and some leftovers from the Food and Drug Administration’s user fee agreements next week, but leaders are planning to reschedule the meeting, several sources told STAT. (Cohrs and Wilkerson, 4/12)
Sen. Sanders Plans To Haul In Insulin CEOs To Testify In Senate
Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to call the chief executives of the country’s largest insulin manufacturers to testify before his health committee, according to insulin maker Eli Lilly and two sources familiar with the plans. The move will keep the pressure on the companies over their prices despite the fact that they have said they plan to lower the list price of their older insulin products. (Cohrs and Wilkerson, 4/12)
States Confront Medical Debt That's Bankrupting Millions
Cindy Powers was driven into bankruptcy by 19 life-saving abdominal operations. Medical debt started stacking up for Lindsey Vance after she crashed her skateboard and had to get nine stitches in her chin. And for Misty Castaneda, open heart surgery for a disease she’d had since birth saddled her with $200,000 in bills. ... Now lawmakers in at least a dozen states and the U.S. Congress have pushed legislation to curtail the financial burden that’s pushed many into untenable situations: forgoing needed care for fear of added debt, taking a second mortgage to pay for cancer treatment or slashing grocery budgets to keep up with payments. (Bedayn, 4/13)
How Federal Judge Reed O'Connor Became An ACA Boogeyman
A federal judge in Texas who struck down an Obamacare provision that requires employers to cover certain preventive services has repeatedly sought to undermine the landmark law. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor's ruling last month — which the Justice Department said Wednesday it will appeal — has far-reaching implications for millions of Americans' health plans. (Doherty, 4/12)