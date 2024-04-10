Michigan School Shooter’s Parents Get 10 To 15 Years In Prison
Both James and Jennifer Crumbley were sentenced, separately, for involuntary manslaughter for not stopping their teenage son from shooting and killing four students. Also in the news, Virginia's governor vetoed a plan to make a drug price affordability board.
The New York Times:
Parents of Michigan School Shooter Sentenced to 10 to 15 Years in Prison
Jennifer and James Crumbley, who were convicted of involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent their teenage son from killing four fellow students in the deadliest school shooting in Michigan’s history, were each sentenced on Tuesday to 10 to 15 years in prison. Their separate jury trials ended in guilty verdicts in February and March, making them the first parents in the country to be convicted over the deaths caused by their child in a mass shooting. (Fortin and Betts, 4/9)
Stat:
Virginia Governor Vetoes Plans To Create A Prescription Drug Affordability Board
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed a bill that would have created a new entity for capping the cost of prescription drugs, an increasingly popular tactic that a growing number of state lawmakers around the U.S. are exploring to control their budgets. The Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which was designed to function like a rate-setting authority, would have set upper payment limits used to cap the cost of a select number of medicines for Virginia residents who are covered by a state or local government agency or a commercial health plan. (Silverman, 4/9)
Central Florida Public Media:
DeSantis Announces Expansion Of CORE, Florida’s Opioid Recovery Network
The state's Coordinated Opioid Response network, established in 2022, will cover 17 more counties, including Lake, Orange, Polk and Seminole, for a total of 29. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the expansion of Florida's Coordinated Opioid Response network, known as CORE, at a stop in Sanford. CORE, a substance abuse and recovery network established in 2022, will cover 17 more counties, including Lake, Orange, Polk and Seminole, for a total of 29. (Byrnes, 4/9)
Colorado Sun:
Colorado Settles Lawsuit Over Lack Of Children's Mental Health Care
Colorado must hire an outside consultant to examine its mental health services for children after a class action lawsuit claimed the state’s policies are resulting in kids getting stuck in hospital emergency rooms and institutions. Under the terms of the settlement of the 2021 case, the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing did not admit to violating federal or state laws but agreed to pay for an outside examination of its Medicaid policies. (Brown, 4/9)
Colorado Sun:
Ski Injuries: Inside The Colorado ERs That Treat Thousands Of Skiers Each Season
Marc Doucette started working in the emergency department at the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in 2005, when about 11,000 patients a year would pass through the emergency room. Now, the annual traffic through the Level 3 Frisco emergency department is closer to 16,500. Anywhere from a third to half of those come from nearby ski areas: Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Keystone and Loveland. The now CommonSpirit St. Anthony Summit Hospital runs emergency and urgent care clinics at the base of Breckenridge, Copper Mountain and Keystone. (Blevins, 4/9)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
