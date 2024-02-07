Minorities Are Underrepresented In Staph Antibiotic Trials: Study
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Racial, Ethnic Minorities Underrepresented In Antibiotic Trials For Staph Infections
A systematic review of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on antibiotics for Staphylococcus aureus infections found widespread underrepresentation of racial and ethnic minorities, researchers reported late last week in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 2/6)
CIDRAP:
Promising Clinical Results For Novel Antiviral Onradivir For Flu
Chinese researchers yesterday reported promising results in a phase 2 trial of a novel antiviral called onradivir for treating seasonal flu. (Schnirring, 2/6)
Reuters:
Second Malaria Vaccine Highly Protective, Trial Results Show
A malaria vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India prevented around three-quarters of symptomatic malaria cases in young children the first year after they got the shots, results from a large trial showed on Thursday. The vaccine, which has already been approved for use by regulators in three West African countries and the World Health Organization, is the second to become available this year. (Rigby, 2/1)
CIDRAP:
New Single-Dose Dengue Vaccine Shows 80% Protection
Results of a phase 3 trial in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) show 80% protection for the single-dose tetravalent (four-strain) Butantan-Dengue Vaccine (Butantan D-V) among participants with no evidence of previous dengue exposure and 89% protection in those with a history of exposure. (Soucheray, 2/2)
Reuters:
Valneva Sells Chikungunya Vaccine Priority Review Voucher For $103 Mln
French vaccine maker Valneva said on Monday it had sold the priority review voucher (PRV) it received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for $103 million. Valneva was awarded a tropical disease PRV in November 2023 after it developed Ixchiq, its single-dose vaccine for the prevention of the disease caused by the chikungunya virus, the company said. Ixchiq was the first preventive shot to be approved in the United States for the mosquito-borne disease. (2/5)
TheStreet:
Eli Lilly Leaps As Weight-Loss-Drug Sales Drive Earnings And 2024 Outlook
Get Free Report posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday, while issuing a robust near-term outlook, thanks in part to surging sales of its diabetes and weight-loss treatments, which continue to offset a slump in revenue for its legacy diabetes drug Trulicity. (Baccardax, 2/6)
Reuters:
AbbVie Raises 2027 Sales Forecast For New Immunology Drugs To $27 Billion
AbbVie on Friday raised its 2027 forecast for sales of its immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq to $27 billion, up $6 billion from its previous prediction. The Chicago-based drugmaker has been counting on revenues from its newer immunology medicines to help make up for declining sales of blockbuster arthritis drug Humira. (Leo and Wingrove, 2/2)