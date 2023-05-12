More Gay Men Now Eligible To Donate Blood Under Final FDA Rules
Blood banks can now implement revised FDA guidelines that allow gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships to give blood in the U.S. without abstaining from sex.
Roll Call:
FDA Finalizes New Rules On Blood Donations
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday finalized new rules eliminating blanket restrictions on blood donations from LGBT men, responding to long-standing pressure from advocates, blood banks and public health groups. The new guidelines are instead focused on individual risk behaviors, rather than sexual orientation. The rules block anyone from donating blood if they have had new or multiple sexual partners and have also had anal sex in the previous three months. Anal sex carries a much higher risk of HIV transmission than vaginal sex. (Clason, 5/11)
AP:
New Blood Donation Rules Allow More Gay Men To Give In US
All potential donors — regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender — will be screened with a new questionnaire that evaluates their individual risks for HIV based on sexual behavior, recent partners and other factors. Potential donors who report having anal sex with new partners in the last three months will be barred from giving until a later date. (Perrone, 5/11)
The Washington Post:
What New Questions Will I Be Asked When I Donate Blood?
Here are answers to a few common questions about how the guidelines could affect eligibility to donate blood in the United States. (Amenabar, Nirappil and McGinley, 5/12)
Also —
KOMO:
Increase In Washington Gun Violence Leads To Greater Need For Blood Donations
A rise in gun violence is really pushing up the need for blood right now, according to Bloodworks Northwest. “An increase in gunshot wounds, which is really sad to say, but we are definitely seeing it,” said Dr. Kirsten Alcorn, Co-Chief Medical Officer at Bloodworks Northwest. Alcorn told KOMO News that she learned of one gunshot victim in the last few weeks, who needed 50 units of blood to stay alive. (Whitaker, 5/10)
