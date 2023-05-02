More Than 8 Teeth Now Allowed: NY Alters Rules For Medicaid Dental Care

Under a deal reached Monday, the New York Department of Health must lift some of its most restrictive rules for low-income recipients, including the “eight points of contact” policy that "was set up to pull your teeth rather than treat them."

AP: Low-Income New Yorkers Win The Right To A Root Canal

For millions of low-income New Yorkers, access to routine dental care has long hinged on whether or not they still have eight crucial teeth. A mouth with just four pairs of matching back teeth is considered “adequate for functional purposes,” according to the state’s rules for Medicaid recipients. And those considered functional, no matter how many other teeth they’re missing, aren’t covered for root canals and crowns, two of the field’s most common procedures. (Offenhartz, 5/1)

In other Medicaid news from Kentucky —

AP: GOP Candidates Discuss Medicaid Work Requirements In Debate

Several Republican gubernatorial candidates offered support for imposing work requirements for some able-bodied Kentucky adults receiving Medicaid health coverage as they met in a high-stakes debate on statewide television Monday night, about two weeks before the state’s primary election. (Schreiner and Lovan, 5/2)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Tampa Bay Times: Florida Bill Protecting ‘Conscience’ Allows Doctors To Deny Treatment

Florida medical professionals would be able to refuse to perform nearly any health care service if they have moral objections under a bill passed by the Senate on Friday and moving in the House this week. Under SB 1580, medical health providers could not be held liable in a civil case if they turn away a patient on conscience grounds. Insurance companies could also refuse to pay for a service if it goes against their written, conscience-based guidelines. (Ellenbogen, 5/1)

North Carolina Health News: Bill Would Give UNC Health Green Light To Restructure

Big changes could be ahead for the UNC Health system if a bill approved Monday by the state Senate wins support from the state House of Representatives. The Chapel Hill-based health care giant is one of two academic research hospital systems in North Carolina that exist under the umbrella of state government — Vidant Health based out of East Carolina University is the other such system. (Hoban, 5/2)

Los Angeles Times: California College Students Demand Free Transportation To Sexual Assault Exams

Weeks before UC Irvine opened its sexual assault forensic exam site, a student needed it. She walked into the nearest emergency room after her attack only to find out that it did not offer rape test kits. By the time she was rerouted, it was 2 a.m., and the student, exhausted in the throes of trauma, declined to make the trip to Anaheim to the nearest facility offering an exam — more than 19 miles off campus. (Mays, 5/1)

CNN: More Than 100 Cases Of Rare Fungal Infection Linked To Michigan Paper Mill

Health officials in Michigan said 109 cases of the rare fungal infection blastomycosis have been linked to a paper mill in Escanaba, an increase of five cases since the last update a week ago. Among the 109 cases, 13 have been hospitalized, and one death was previously reported. (Gumbrecht, 5/1)

New Hampshire Public Radio: How To Protect Yourself During Tick Season In NH

As New Hampshire’s weather begins to warm up, tick season is getting underway. Staying safe from their bites, and illnesses like Lyme disease, can require some precaution. “You have to be more persistent and do your due diligence to do your tick prevention during the time when most of the ticks are out, which is now,” said Katilyn Morse, the executive director of BeBop Labs, a New Hampshire-based organization that tracks ticks and tick-borne diseases. (Hoplamazian, 5/1)

