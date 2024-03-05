Nebraska’s Highest Court To Hear Suits Against Abortion, Trans Care Bans
The Planned Parenthood of the Heartland v. Hilgers case will go before Nebraska's Supreme Court today, challenging the 12-week abortion and minors' gender care ban. Abortion and Super Tuesday is also in the news.
WOWT:
Abortion, Trans Care Ban To Go Before Nebraska Supreme Court
The Nebraska Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit that aims to overturn the state’s new abortion and transgender care laws. LB574 passed through the Nebraska Legislature and became law last year. It includes a ban on gender-affirming care for minors and an amendment banning abortion after 12 weeks’ gestation. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland v. Hilgers will go before the Nebraska Supreme Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday. (3/4)
NPR:
On Super Tuesday, Abortion Is Driving Democrats To The Polls In North Carolina
Concerns about new restrictions on abortion are motivating voters and candidates alike in North Carolina primary races. It's an issue that the Biden campaign hopes will energize voters not just on Super Tuesday, but also in November's presidential election. (Keith and Han, 3/5)
USA Today:
Wyoming's New Abortion Regulations Could Mean The End Of Last Clinic
The Wyoming House and Senate passed a bill on Friday that would significantly regulate surgical and chemical abortions at Casper’s Wellspring Health Access, the last remaining legal clinic in the state. (Neff, 3/4)
Source New Mexico:
Texas Anti-Abortion Activists Offering Guidance To New Mexico Cities, Counties
Abortion rights opponents in Texas dictated terms and pressured officials in New Mexico municipalities to pass ordinances restricting clinics, according to public records — potentially as part of a bigger legal strategy. (Fisher, 3/4)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Pushes To Expand Abortion Access With Physician Assistants
California’s efforts to expand access to abortion care are enabling more types of medical practitioners to perform certain abortion procedures. The latest move is a law that enables trained physician assistants, also known as physician associates, to perform first-trimester abortions without a supervising physician present. (Udesky, 3/4)
AP:
France Becomes The Only Country To Explicitly Guarantee Abortion As A Constitutional Right
French lawmakers on Monday overwhelmingly approved a bill to enshrine abortion rights in France’s constitution, making it the only country to explicitly guarantee a woman’s right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy. The historic vote during a special joint session of France’s parliament drew a long standing ovation among lawmakers. (Surk and Garriga, 3/4)