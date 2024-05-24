CDC Analysis Suggests Stroke Rates Are Rising Once Again
Stat reminds us that strokes had been seeing a "steady decline among all Americans," as it notes new CDC data now shows that trend reversing. The WHO, meanwhile, underlines the addictive health threat from vapes.
Stat:
Stroke Rates Rising, Especially In Working-Age Adults, Reversing Gains
Stroke prevalence has been climbing over the past decade, reversing a steady decline among all Americans while rising the most among adults under 65, a new CDC analysis reports. Strokes still strike more adults older than 65, but the increase at younger ages mirrors another recent turnaround: rates of heart failure deaths, which had been dipping, are rising the most in adults under 45. (Cooney, 5/23)
Reuters:
Tobacco Industry Aims To Hook New Generation On Vapes, WHO Says
Tobacco companies still actively target young people via social media, sports and music festivals and new, flavored products, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, accusing companies of trying to hook a new generation on nicotine. Amid ever-stricter regulation targeting cigarettes, big tobacco companies and new entrants have begun offering smoking alternatives such as vapes, which they say are aimed at adult smokers. (5/23)
NBC News:
The Most Popular Pill To Treat Women's Acne Is A Blood Pressure Drug
A generic high blood pressure drug has become the most commonly prescribed oral medication to treat acne in women, overtaking antibiotics and birth control pills, a new report from Epic Research shows. The report, conducted on behalf of NBC News, found that spironolactone made up 47% of all oral medications prescribed to women for acne in 2023, up from 27% in 2017. (Kopf, 5/23)
CBS News:
Getting An Epidural During Labor Could Help Reduce Complications After Birth, Study Says
New research finds getting an epidural during labor could help reduce the risk of complications. ... Researchers in the U.K. analyzed data on more than half a million women in labor. They found that those who received an epidural were 35 percent less likely to have severe, potentially life-threatening complications such as heart attack, stroke, or hysterectomy in the first few weeks after birth. (Marshall, 5/23)