Outbreaks and Health Threats

Reuters: US CDC Warns Of Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Backyard Poultry The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that public health officials are investigating multi-state outbreaks of salmonella linked to contact with backyard poultry. The CDC said that 109 people from 29 states have gotten sick from salmonella after touching or caring for backyard poultry such as chickens and ducks. The states with the highest number of cases are Missouri, Texas and Oklahoma. (5/23)

The Atlantic: Cows Have Almost Certainly Infected More Than Two People With Bird Flu It was bound to happen again. For the second time in two months, the United States has confirmed a case of bird flu in a dairy worker employed by a farm with H5N1-infected cows. “The only thing I’m surprised about is that it’s taken this long to get another confirmed case,” said Steve Valeika, a veterinarian and an epidemiologist based in North Carolina. The true case count is almost certainly higher. (Wu, 5/23)

CIDRAP: H5N1 Avian Flu Viruses Can Persist On Milking Equipment Surfaces The H5N1 avian influenza virus infecting dairy cows can persist and remain infectious in unpasteurized milk on milking equipment surfaces for a long period, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and Emory University reported yesterday in a preprint study. (Schnirring, 5/23)

CIDRAP: USDA Expands Support For H5N1 Response To More Dairy Producers After hearing from state partners and the dairy industry, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced more support for dairy farms, which now includes those that haven't been affected by H5N1 avian flu outbreaks in cattle. Also today, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reported two more outbreaks in Idaho dairy herds, as well as four that were initially reported by Michigan, raising the national total to 58 farms across nine states. (Schnirring, 5/23)

Reuters: Many US Dairy Workers Yet To Receive Protective Gear For Bird Flu Many U.S. dairy farms have not yet increased health protections against bird flu for employees during an outbreak in cows, according to workers, activists and farmers, worrying health experts about the risk for more human infections of a virus with pandemic potential. Epidemiologists are concerned the virus could potentially spread and cause serious illnesses as farmers downplay the risk to workers while employees are not widely aware of cases in U.S. cattle. (Polansek and Schlitz, 5/23)

In an effort to respond to the growing bird flu threat, the USDA will provide financial support to farms so that they may launch biosecurity plans and complete other required measures.

HPV Shot Linked To Reduction In Head, Neck Cancer Risk In Men

New research shows the benefits for men of getting an HPV vaccination, but reports ponder why so few people are actually embracing the shots. In other news, researchers find that two doses of the mpox vaccine offer almost complete protection.

NBC News: The HPV Vaccine Prevents Head And Neck Cancers In Men, Study Suggests

The HPV vaccine is linked to a drastic reduction in head and neck cancers in adolescent boys and men, new research finds. HPV, or human papillomavirus, is a sexually transmitted infection responsible for virtually all cases of cervical cancer. But the virus is also linked to a number of other cancers, including penile, anal and vaginal cancers. It also accounts for the majority — up to 70% — of head and neck cancers, which affect the throat and mouth. Men are about twice as likely to develop these cancers than women, according to the National Cancer Institute. (Sullivan, 5/23)

Stat: The HPV Vaccine Prevents Cancer In Men, Too. Why Do So Few People Get It?

You’d think if there were a vaccine that would prevent tens of thousands of cases of cancer a year, people would want it for themselves and for their kids. But new data being released Thursday ahead of the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology show that just isn’t the case. (Herper, 5/23)

On mpox —

CIDRAP: Report: Mpox Infections After Two Doses Of Jynneos Rare

Two doses of Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos vaccine offer almost complete protection against mpox, according to a new report published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Also today, MMWR published an update on clade II mpox cases in the United States, showing cases have been consistent since October 2023, with most cases occurring in unvaccinated people. (Soucheray, 5/23)

On covid —

PBS NewsHour: This COVID Vaccine Program Offered A ‘Bridge’ To Uninsured Adults, And Then The Funding Crumbled

Uninsured adults will lose an option this August to get vaccinated against COVID for free, weeks before an updated vaccine is expected to be released going into respiratory virus season. Launched in 2023 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Bridge Access Program began as a way to connect U.S. adults with little to no health insurance to COVID vaccines. (Santhanam, 5/23)

The Charlotte Observer: Could Current COVID Vaccines Protect Against Future Outbreaks? New Study Offers Hope

Before March 2020, it was hard to imagine a global pandemic in the modern age. Now, it’s hard to imagine our lives without one. As COVID-19 has become less of an active part of our days and more a quick thought when we have a runny nose or cough, it’s time to think about what comes next — and how to stop another pandemic. (Wright, 5/23)

Reuters: Explainer: How The World Health Organization Could Fight Future Pandemics

Health officials from the 194 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) hope next week to complete more than two years of negotiations on new rules for responding to pandemics when they gather in Geneva. Negotiations go to the wire on Friday for two complementary deals set to be formalized at the May 27-June 1 meeting: an update to existing health rules on outbreaks and a new legally-binding treaty to shore up the world's defenses against future pathogens after the COVID-19 pandemic killed millions of people. (Farge and Rigby, 5/24)

On leprosy —