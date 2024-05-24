No Health Risk Found From Cloud-Brightening Climate Experiment
The University of Washington experiment, which sprays sea salt into the air in an effort to help cool the planet, doesn't present a health risk. Separately, reports say that oil refineries are now pumping out less toxic benzene than they used to.
The New York Times:
A Test Of Cloud-Brightening Machines Poses No Health Risk, Officials Say
A technology that could one day cool the planet cleared a key hurdle on Thursday. At the beginning of April, scientists from the University of Washington began testing a device that sprays tiny sea-salt particles into the air. The initial tests, held on the deck of a decommissioned aircraft carrier in Alameda, Calif., were simply to see if the machine propelled a mist of suitable size. But, in the future, versions of that device could eventually be used to spray particles into clouds, causing them to reflect more sunlight back into space and to temporarily ease global warming. (Flavelle, 5/23)
The Washington Post:
Toxic Benzene Pollution From U.S. Refineries Is Falling. Here’s Why
For years, oil refineries across the country have pumped out dangerous levels of benzene, a toxic chemical that can cause leukemia and other blood cancers. But in a rare example of environmental progress, benzene emissions from nearly all of those refineries have recently plummeted due to strong federal regulations and oversight, according to a new analysis by a watchdog group. (Joselow, 5/23)
CNN:
Chemical Toxin Exposure In The Womb Linked To Greater Health Risks For Children Ages 6 To 11
Chemical toxins are everywhere — in our water, food, air and soil. Exposure to those toxins during pregnancy can create serious health issues in elementary school children that can affect their lives for years to come, a new study found. (LaMotte, 5/23)
CBS News:
Fruit Fly Quarantine In South Bay Lifted After 9 Months
A nearly nine-month Oriental fruit fly quarantine in Santa Clara County has been lifted following the eradication of the invasive pest. The California Department of Food and Agriculture announced the quarantine's end Wednesday for parts of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Cupertino, San Jose, Milpitas, Mountain View, Saratoga and Campbell. (5/23)