Obamacare Marketplaces On Track To Break Sign-Up Records
HHS says that more than 19 million have signed up so far at healthcare.gov for a 2024 health insurance plan —exceeding last year's mark of 16.3 million at this point in the enrollment season. Another 4 million people have enrolled through a state marketplace.
NPR:
Obamacare Health Insurance Signups Hit Record Numbers In 2023
The Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplaces appear set to break a record for the number of Americans enrolled, for the third year in a row. More than 19 million people have signed up for the insurance plans often called Obamacare, and there are still three more weeks of enrollment, federal health officials said Wednesday. ... "Four out of five people who are shopping are ending up getting a plan on the marketplace website for $10 or less a month in premiums," Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tells NPR. (Webber and Kelly, 12/20)
Politico:
Obamacare Signups On Record-Setting Pace For 2024
More than 19 million people are set to have an Obamacare insurance plan next year, shattering 2023’s record 16.3 million enrollment. The Biden administration announced Wednesday that as of Dec. 15 more than 15.3 million people have signed up for a plan under the Affordable Care Act through the HealthCare.gov website. HHS projects another roughly 4 million have enrolled through state-run marketplaces as of Dec. 9. (King, 12/20)
Reuters:
Enrollment For 2024 Obamacare Plans 33% Higher Than Last Year
Consumers who enroll before the deadline will have coverage that starts from Feb. 1, 2024. Those who want to be covered as of Jan. 1 would have had to choose a plan by Dec. 15. Data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services earlier this month showed nearly 7.3 million Americans had signed up for health insurance so far for next year through the ACA marketplace. (12/20)