Opposite Of Florida: Massive Response In Chicago As 900 Get Measles Vaccine
CDC experts arrived in the city Tuesday in an effort to help contain an outbreak at a migrant shelter. Meanwhile, more cases were reported in Arizona and also on an airplane flight to Ireland.
Ars Technica:
Chicago Battles Measles With Calls For Vaccination—In Contrast With Florida
A team of health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived in Chicago on Tuesday as officials identified three new measles cases amid a flare-up of cases at a migrant shelter in the city's Pilsen neighborhood. The measles cases at the shelter have led to a massive response—and strong encouragement from health officials for vaccination. The city's health department on Monday reported that, along with help from other area health officials and health care providers, it had "successfully vaccinated more than 900 shelter residents with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine." Those newly vaccinated shelter residents are to stay at the shelter for 21 days. (Mole, 3/12)
AZFamily:
One Measles Case Confirmed In Northern Arizona; 5 Places Have Possible Exposure
Measles has made its way to the High Country. Coconino County Health and Human Services said on Monday that it has one confirmed measles case and one probable case in the county. Officials didn’t say who the patients are or where they are from. (Baker, 3/11)
WLRN:
Broward's School District Says Its Measles Outbreak Is Officially Over
The Broward County School District said the outbreak of measles at one of its elementary schools is officially over. In an email to the Miami Herald last Friday, the district's communications officer wrote that the 21-day infectious period at Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston ended last week. (DiMattei, 3/12)
MSN.com:
Passengers On Flight To Dublin Alerted To Case Of Measles On Board
Passengers who travelled on a flight to Dublin last weekend have been urged to contact the health authorities after a case of measles was confirmed. It is the third confirmed case of measles in Ireland this year, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said. The Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi touched down in the Irish capital at 6.30am on Saturday. (Black, 3/12)
The Atlantic:
The Return Of Measles
Measles seems poised to make a comeback in America. Two adults and two children staying at a migrant shelter in Chicago have gotten sick with the disease. A sick kid in Sacramento, California, may have exposed hundreds of people to the virus at the hospital. Three other people were diagnosed in Michigan, along with seven from the same elementary school in Florida. As of Thursday, 17 states have reported cases to the CDC since the start of the year. (For comparison, that total was 19, plus the District of Columbia, for all of 2023, and just 6 for 2022.) “We’ve got this pile of firewood,” Matthew Ferrari, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State, told me, “and the more outbreaks that keep happening, the more matches we’re throwing at it.” (Engber, 3/12)