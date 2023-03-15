Perspectives: Are Psychedelics The Meds Of The Future?; Coming Oncology Drugs Are Quite Complex
Stat:
The Second Age Of Psychedelic Therapies For Mental Health
Psychedelics like psilocybin and ketamine are being touted as the next generation of treatment for depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. There’s no question that a next generation is needed. But it’s not like flipping a switch: These therapies involve a novel administration paradigm, acceptance by regulatory bodies, and public appreciation of their unique medicinal value. (Greg Mayes, 3/13)
Bloomberg:
Pfizer-Seagen Deal Is A Bet On The Future Of Cancer Drugs
After much ado, Seagen Inc. is finally being acquired — by Pfizer Inc. The $43 billion proposed deal should quell investor calls for Pfizer to do something splashier with its Covid cash, and could put Pfizer into a leadership position in oncology. (Lisa Jarvis, 3/14)
Stat:
Clearing The Patent Thicket For Faster Generic Drug Approvals
Revelations that AbbVie, the manufacturer of Humira, made more than $100 billion in extra profits by abusing the patent system to delay generic competition has spurred efforts by the Biden administration and Congress to limit the length of patent monopolies over prescription drugs. (Alfred Engelberg, 3/10)
Newsweek:
Drug Czar Should Be A Cabinet-Level Position
As a member of the Cabinet, the drug czar would have equal standing with the leaders of other federal departments and agencies. They would be free to call the secretary of state about the international scheduling of drugs or the attorney general about prosecuting drug cartels. (Kevin Sabet and Patrick Kennedy, 3/10)
Dallas Morning News:
Our Kids Need All Of Us To Help Protect Against Fentanyl
The photograph will be forever seared into my memory: A teen girl, her T-shirt mottled with blood, lying prone on her bathroom rug. On the child’s dresser just a few feet away, a single crushed-up pill. It’s one thing to hear about a juvenile fentanyl overdose. It’s another to see the aftermath. (Leigha Simonton, 3/9)
The Star Tribune:
Drug Price Controls Would Cost Plenty
When it comes to policy debates, any claim that you can have your cake and eat it too should be taken with an extra helping of skepticism. So it is with Rep. Zack Stephenson's and Sen. Kelly Morrison's claim that their bill to impose price controls on prescription drugs "won't reduce patient access to new or existing drugs". (Peter Nelson, 3/13)
Stat:
A Biopharma Business Model For Biology's Century
The productivity of new-drug research and development is poor and getting worse. Many others have noticed this. It’s an important, possibly existential, issue for the biopharma industry. (Brian Finrow, Aleks Engel and Srinivas Akkaraju, 3/15)