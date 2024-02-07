Perspectives: Nothing Can Stop Another Drug Debacle Like Aduhelm
Read recent commentaries about pharmaceutical issues.
Stat:
The Biogen Aduhelm Mess Could Happen Again
Last week, Biogen announced it will cease both the study and sale of Aduhelm, its FDA-approved monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Its decision, the company explained, is not a response to new data about the drug’s safety or efficacy, but instead “a reprioritization of resources.” Simply put, it wasn’t about science or medicine. It was about money. (Jason Karlawish, 2/6)
Newsweek:
Congress Has A Duty To Modernize Opioid Treatment
For individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD), methadone is a gold standard medication that has been proven to prevent overdose and save lives. Since the 1970s, methadone has been prescribed to decrease opioid cravings, ease withdrawal symptoms, and dramatically reduce illicit drug use. Most importantly, studies show methadone has been effective in decreasing opioid overdose deaths by nearly 60 percent. (Don Bacon, 2/6)
Bloomberg:
Ozempic, Wegovy: Novo Nordisk Bulks Up In The Obesity Drugs Battle
The healthcare industry has a simple problem — a shortage of capacity to meet soaring demand for the new generation of appetite-suppressants such as diabetes treatment Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy. Novo Nordisk A/S has found a neat solution: An opportunistic takeover of a contract manufacturer that transforms it from being a dependent customer to becoming a controlling owner. (Chris Hughes, 2/5)
Houston Chronicle:
Pharma Companies Abuse Our Patent System — And Texans Feel The Pain
Keytruda, a cancer drug, cost $59,642 a year on average for a Medicare patient in 2020. Prices for the arthritis drugs Enbrel and Humira have jumped 617% and 506% respectively since launch. The diabetes drug Trulicity has risen 82%. (Patricia Kelmar, 2/2)