Perspectives: Prior Auths Create Dangerous Hurdles To Medication Access; Stylists Receive PrEP Education
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Insurers' Rules For Expensive Drugs Are Hurting Doctors And Patients
As a pediatric rheumatologist, I care for children with rare forms of chronic illness for which we now have highly effective therapies. But too often, my patients can’t access these effective therapies because insurers put up many barriers to coverage. (Dori Abel, 2/28)
New England Journal of Medicine:
A Salon-Based Intervention To Improve PrEP Uptake Among Black Women
Disparities in PrEP uptake affecting Black cisgender women arise from a lack of both targeted media outreach and interventions for this population.2,4 Hair stylists have long been established as effective leaders in health promotion activities, especially in the Black community.5 Therefore, we codesigned a mixed-methods study using a community-partnership approach involving Black women, hair stylists, and an established community advisory council to develop and pilot a salon-based intervention, UPDOs Protective Styles (Using PrEP and Doing It for Ourselves). (Schenita D. Randolph, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.N., F.A.A.N., and Ragan Johnson, D.N.P., F.N.P.-B.C., C.N.E., 2/24)