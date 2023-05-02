Doctors Concerned As Buprenorphine Access Set To Be Rolled Back By DEA

The opioid substitute drug had been more accessible during the pandemic, but the Drug Enforcement Administration is now proposing to roll back the policy and require patients to visit a doctor or clinic after getting a telehealth prescription. The worry is how this will impact people in recovery.

USA Today: DEA Tightens Rules For Buprenorphine, Opioid Epidemic's Lifeline Drug

Doctors and advocates are concerned a federal proposal to roll back a pandemic policy allowing remote prescribing of a common opioid substitute medicine could jeopardize those recovering from addiction. With the public health emergency set to end May 11, the Drug Enforcement Administration proposal would require people to visit a doctor or clinic within 30 days of getting a telehealth prescription for buprenorphine. (Alltucker, 5/2)

More on the opioid crisis —

AP: Wisconsin Legislators To Consider Opioid Settlement Payout

Wisconsin legislators are poised to accept the state’s share of a settlement stemming from another multistate lawsuit accusing drug manufacturers and distributors of contributing to the nation’s opioid crisis. A coalition of states and local governments secured settlements in November and December with opioid manufacturers Teva and Allergan as well as with pharmaceutical chains Walmart, Walgreens and CVS totaling $19.2 billion. (5/2)

KFF Health News: Listen: How Are States Spending Money From The Opioid Settlements? It’s Not Easy To Know

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani appeared on NPR’s “1A” on May 1 to discuss issues related to how opioid settlement funds are being distributed.

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: A Battle Between Gilead And The U.S. Government Over Patents On HIV Prevention Pills Goes To Trial

After years of sparring, the federal government and Gilead Sciences will square off in a Delaware courtroom this week in a bid to settle dueling claims over the rights to a pair of groundbreaking and lucrative HIV prevention pills. (Silverman, 5/2)

Stat: Why Do Tobacco Control Groups Oppose A Bill On Disposable Vapes?

There’s a new bill in Congress meant to crack down on the cheap disposable vapes, like Puff Bar, that are increasingly popular with kids. But nearly all of the leading tobacco-control groups don’t want anything to do with it. They say the bill is being pushed by the makers of competing vapes, namely RJ Reynolds, the maker of Vuse e-cigarettes, to take attention off of its products’ growing popularity, and to push competition out of business. (Florko, 5/2)

The Wall Street Journal: In The Fight Against Aging, A Drug Called Rapamycin Captures Attention

A kidney transplant drug has become the latest fixation of people trying to fight aging. Some people looking to extend their lifespan have for years turned to a decades-old diabetes drug, metformin. Now, rapamycin, an immunosuppressant medication, is capturing their attention because some aging researchers believe it holds more promise. (Janin, 5/1)

Bloomberg: Ryan Breslow Of Bolt Fintech Fame Debuts New Health Startup Called Love

Wellness startup Love, the latest company co-founded by Silicon Valley’s favorite provocateur Ryan Breslow, is open for business. On offer: tongue cleaners, productivity gummies and herbal pills for menopause symptoms. (Chapman, 5/1)

