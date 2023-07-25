Poll Finds Majority Support Universal Background Checks For Gun Owners

A survey finds that 86% of American adults support Congress mandating background checks for all firearms sales and transfers. A majority also support gun license test-taking and an assault weapons ban. Meanwhile, a new study reports that Black Americans are more likely to be mass shooting victims.

Minnesota Public Radio: Poll: A Majority Of Americans Support Universal Background Checks, Gun Licensing And An Assault Weapons Ban

The McCourtney Institute for Democracy’s latest Mood of the Nation Poll, conducted from May 12-18, 2023, finds that 86 percent of American adults support U.S. Congress mandating background checks for all firearm sales and transfers. Nearly three-quarters support Congress requiring gun owners to take a test, obtain a license and register their firearms, similar to the process of owning an automobile. (Helmstetter, Plutzer and Kalale, 7/25)

Bloomberg: Black Americans More Likely To Be Mass Shooting Victims

Mass shootings claim a disproportionate number of Black victims and happen more often in US cities with higher Black populations, suggesting that structural racism may play a role, according to a new study by Tulane University researchers. (Webb Carey and Akinnibi, 7/24)

In other public health news —

NPR: Trader Joe's Issues Recalls For 2 Types Of Cookies That Could Contain Rocks

Trader Joe's has issued recalls for two types of cookies it sells, as they could potentially have rocks in them, the grocery store chain said Friday. A supplier for Trader Joe's alerted the company that the Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2023, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, 2023, had been impacted. (Archie, 7/24)

NBC News: Number Of Kids Who Received Free Summer Lunches Dropped By Nearly 45% In 2022 Compared To Previous Year

The number of children who received free summer lunches in 2022 dropped dramatically compared to the year prior, according to a new report from anti-hunger advocacy organization Food Research & Action Center. FRAC’s report found that nearly 3 million children received lunch from federally sponsored summer nutrition programs on an average day in July 2022, a decrease of almost 2.4 million children, or 44.5%, from July 2021. (Chuck, 7/25)

Bay Area News Group: A Regular Visit With Your Doctor Is Quickly Becoming A Thing Of The Past

Dr. Chris Hakim lives in a version of the not-so-distant past. He practices modern medicine and spends as much time as he likes with patients without issue — a departure from the growing trend in health care. “The patient is now seeing a physician who doesn’t decide how much time he spends with a given patient,” Hakim said. “Those things are dictated by someone else. There are guidelines to everything and they come from administration.” (Munro, 7/24)

USA Today: Many With Dementia Still Drive, Concerning Caregivers

One in 10 elderly Americans develop Alzheimer's or dementia, challenging their daily lives as they experience cognitive decline. A recent study found many with this condition continue driving, posing a greater risk for road safety. Researchers with University of Michigan Medicine demonstrated the complicated factors at play for those affected, as caregivers and individuals with dementia struggle to navigate the decisions around driving. (Prestininzi, 7/24)

Newsweek: Bisexual Women Four Times More Likely To Have Long-Term Health Issues

While lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) patients as a whole experience health outcomes twice as poor as heterosexual people, bisexuals are the worst affected among this already marginalized community, according to a new study published on July 24 in the Journal of Sex Research, with bisexual women four times more likely than heterosexuals to suffer from long-term issues. The researchers suggest that this may be a result of biphobia, or discrimination from heterosexuals as well as gay and lesbian people. (Thomson, 7/24)

Also —

KFF Health News: New Weight Loss Drugs Carry High Price Tags And Lots Of Questions For Seniors

Corlee Morris has dieted throughout her adult life.After her weight began climbing in high school, she spent years losing 50 or 100 pounds then gaining it back. Morris, 78, was at her heaviest in her mid-40s, standing 5 feet 10½ inches and weighing 310 pounds. The Pittsburgh resident has had diabetes for more than 40 years. (Graham, 7/25)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription