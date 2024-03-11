Proportion Of US Prisoners Aged 55 Or Over Has Risen Dramatically
NPR notes that the proportion of prisoners who may be defined as "geriatric" is now about five times the 30 years-ago figure, and that prisons aren't ready for this. Also in the news: organ age, an infant swing recall, and more.
NPR:
The U.S. Prison Population Is Graying Fast. Prisons Aren't Ready
Prison is a difficult environment, and people behind bars tend to age faster than people on the outside. For that reason, "geriatric" in prison can mean someone as young as 50, though it varies by state. Any way you define it, the U.S. prison population is getting grayer — and fast. "You don't usually build prisons with nursing home-type housing." The proportion of state and federal prisoners who are 55 or older is about five times what it was three decades ago. In 2022, that was more than 186,000 people. (Anderson, 3/11)
The Wall Street Journal:
To Get Ahead Of Diseases, It May Help To Find Your Organ Age
How old is your pancreas? What about your brain or heart? Scientists have come up with a way to estimate the age of organs, separate from the body’s age as a whole. They found in a recent study that many of us are walking around with at least one organ aging much more quickly than the others, and that older organs can indicate a greater chance of developing diseases. (Janin, 3/9)
Chicago Tribune:
Chaperones May Offer One Way To Prevent Sexual Abuse Of Patients
Tearha Hill typically stands to one side of the room, with her eyes trained on the medical exam happening in front of her. The licensed practical nurse watches the doctor. Every few seconds, she looks at the patient’s face, searching for signs of distress. As a chaperone in the Women’s Health Clinic at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, Hill is present for sensitive procedures including Pap smears, breast exams and pelvic exams, acting as a witness and helping to protect both patients and doctors. (Schencker and Hoerner, 3/10)
The New York Times:
Jool Baby Infant Swings Recalled Over Suffocation Hazard
Jool Baby, a brand of children’s products, has recalled about 63,000 infant swings that were sold at Walmart stores and online because they posed a suffocation risk, federal safety regulators said. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday that the Jool Baby Nova Baby Infant Swing that was marketed, intended or designed for infant sleep posed a suffocation risk because it had an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. (Diaz, 3/10)
Newsweek:
Sausage Recall After Pieces Of Rubber Found In Products
A Denmark, Wisconsin-based cooked sausages producer is recalling about 35,430 pounds of turkey sausage over concerns they may be contaminated with pieces of rubber, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has said. In an alert issued on Thursday, the federal agency announced that Salm Partners, which describes itself as the "market leader in cook-in-package sausage and hot dogs," was recalling batches of 12-ounce Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa turkey sausage. (3/8)