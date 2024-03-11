Administration News

Insurers Agree To Cover Cancer Navigators As Part Of Moonshot Program

As part of President Joe Biden's push to expand his cancer moonshot program, more than six large insurers have agreed to cover services offered by cancer navigators who help patients through the complicated medical treatment options and process.

USA Today: Biden's Cancer Moonshot Is Expanding: New Patient Navigators, Insurance Coverage

More than a half dozen large private health insurance companies have agreed to cover the cost of navigators who guide cancer patients and their families through the confusing array of medical appointments and drug treatments that follow a diagnosis. The expansion of the cancer navigator program, part of President Joe Biden's ambitious Cancer Moonshot, is among a handful of health initiatives unveiled this week to coincide with the president's State of the Union address. (Alltucker, 3/8)

Newsweek: Fact Check: Are COVID Vaccines Being Used To Beat Cancer?

During his State of The Union Address on March 7, 2024, President Joe Biden said: "The pandemic no longer controls our lives. The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat cancer, turning setback into comeback. That's what America does." The president's comments were met, by some, with incredulity. However, research since the pandemic has found that the technology used in the COVID vaccines may be useful in the treatment of other life-threatening illnesses and conditions. (3/8)

CNBC: Pfizer Is Betting Big On Cancer Drugs After Covid Decline

Pfizer is ready to move on from Covid. Now, the company is betting on cancer drugs to help it regain its footing after a rocky year marked by the rapid decline of its Covid business. It just might take a while before that bet pays off. (Constantino, 3/10)

More from the State of the Union address —

KFF Health News: Biden Said State Of The Union Is Strong And Made Clear His Campaign Is Off And Running

President Joe Biden touted his administration’s accomplishments in health care in a wide-ranging State of the Union address on Thursday evening that touched on subjects such as immigration, the economy, crime, job growth, infrastructure, and the Israel-Hamas war. With Biden and former President Donald Trump now the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees, Biden used the roughly 68-minute speech to counter his lackluster public approval ratings and draw clear contrasts between his administration’s policies and those of Trump and some congressional Republicans. (3/8)

AP: Biden’s Big Speech Showed His Uneasy Approach To Abortion, An Issue Bound To Be Key In The Campaign

Reproductive freedom took center stage during Biden’s State of the Union address, but abortion rights advocates had mixed reactions, raising concerns about the president trying to capitalize on what will be a central campaign issue while avoiding using the word “abortion.” Abortion rights have proved to be a potent issue driving voters to the polls and boosting Democrats since the U.S. Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure nearly two years ago. The issue could be pivotal in the presidential race and congressional contests this year. (Fernando, 3/10)

On marijuana —

The Wall Street Journal: Biden Push To Ease Marijuana Restrictions Sparks Tensions

Federal officials are at odds over President Biden’s push to loosen restrictions on marijuana, a move some in the White House hope to see ahead of an election in which he needs the support of younger voters. The president’s latest advocacy came during Thursday’s State of the Union address, in which he touted his efforts to expunge marijuana-possession convictions and soften how the drug is categorized under federal law. (Gurman, 3/9)