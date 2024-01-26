Real-World Impact Of HPV Vaccine Shown In Cervical Cancer Study

A new study out of Scotland, dubbed historic for its impact, showed that there were no cervical cancer cases for women born between 1988 and 1996 who were fully vaccinated against HPV when young. Meanwhile, in the U.S. a study shows cervical cancer deaths rising in low-income populations.

Stat: HPV Vaccine, Cervical Cancer Study Delivers Historic Results

A historic new study out of Scotland shows the real-world impact of vaccines against the human papillomavirus: The country has detected no cases of cervical cancer in women born between 1988-1996 who were fully vaccinated against HPV between the ages of 12 and 13. (Merelli, 1/25)

Axios: Cervical Cancer Deaths Rise Among Low-Income Americans

Women in low-income regions of the U.S. are experiencing significantly more cases and deaths from cervical cancer despite an overall decline of the disease, according to a new study in the International Journal of Cancer. (Reed, 1/26)

Boston Globe: Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Could Be Helped By AI

Limor Appelbaum has seen too many patients whose first sign of a fatal illness came too late. Often it’s yellowed eyes from jaundice, caused by a cancerous tumor on the pancreas that has grown so large it presses against the bile duct system. By this point, little can be done. “All we can really offer them is something that can prolong life by a few months,” and comfort care, said Appelbaum, a staff scientist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. (Freyer, 1/25)

In other health and wellness news —

AP: Report Finds 93 US Deaths After Cosmetic Surgery In Dominican Republic Since 2009

U.S. health officials say 93 Americans have died after cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic since 2009, with many of the recent deaths involving a procedure known as a Brazilian butt lift. The operation has grown in popularity recently and has led to deaths in other countries as well, including the U.S. A report issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could not say how common these deaths are or whether they are more common in the Dominican Republic. The report suggests steps that medical tourists should consider before traveling to get work done. (Stobbe, 1/25)

CNN: People Who Mostly Sit At Work Have A 16% Higher Risk Of Mortality, Study Says

Tired of sitting at that desk all day long? Turns out it’s not good for your health, either, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. People who predominantly sit at work have a 16% higher risk of mortality from all causes, and a 34% higher risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease. To counteract the increased risk, individuals who sit a lot at work would have to engage in an additional 15 to 30 minutes of physical activity per day to reduce their risk to that of individuals who do not predominantly sit, researchers estimated. (Hetter, 1/25)

The Washington Post: How Just A Little Exercise Increases Brain Volume And May Help Preserve Your Memory

Exercising for 25 minutes a week, or less than four minutes a day, could help to bulk up our brains and improve our ability to think as we grow older. A new study, which involved scanning the brains of more than 10,000 healthy men and women from ages 18 to 97, found that those who walked, swam, cycled or otherwise worked out moderately for 25 minutes a week had bigger brains than those who didn’t, whatever their ages. (Reynolds, 1/24)

KFF Health News: Prescribing Love: Send Us Your Health Policy Valentines

There may be a bitter chill in the air, but we’re glad we have our loyal readers to warm our hearts. We want your sweetest “Health Policy Valentines.” Submissions will be judged by an esteemed panel of experts. We’ll share favorites on our social media channels, and tenderhearted members of our staff will pick the winners, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (1/26)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription