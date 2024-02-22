Research Roundup: C. Diff; HPV Vaccine; Heart Disease; Heart Attack
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
New Guidelines Recommend Fecal Microbiota Transplant, Related Therapies For Most Patients With Recurrent C Diff
The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has released new guidelines on the use of fecal microbiota-based therapies for adults with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). (Dall, 2/21)
Study Spotlights Lower HPV Vaccine Uptake In Higher-Income Groups
Parents with higher socioeconomic status say they're less likely than lower-income groups to vaccinate their children against human papillomavirus (HPV), and reasons for hesitancy vary between the groups, according to a new research study. (Schnirring, 2/21)
Link Between High Levels Of Niacin -- A Common B Vitamin -- And Heart Disease, Study Suggests
Researchers have identified a new pathway that contributes to cardiovascular disease associated with high levels of niacin, a common B vitamin previously recommended to lower cholesterol. (Cleveland Clinic, 2/19)
Heart Attack Significantly Increases Risk Of Other Health Conditions
Having a heart attack significantly increases the risk of developing other serious long-term health conditions, a major new study shows. (University of Leeds, 2/16)