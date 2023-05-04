Research Roundup: HIV; Mpox; E.Coli; Long Covid
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Chances Of Eliminating HIV Infection Increased By Novel Dual Gene-Editing Approach
Gene-editing therapy aimed at two targets -- HIV-1, the virus that causes AIDS, and CCR5, the co-receptor that helps the virus get into cells -- can effectively eliminate HIV infection, new research shows. The study combines a dual gene-editing strategy with antiretroviral drugs to cure animals of HIV-1. (Temple University Health System, 5/2)
CIDRAP:
Post-Treatment Lesions In Mpox Patients Likely Less Severe Than Initial Presentation
Today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene describe nine cases of new skin or mucosal lesions in patients with mpox who had recently completed the 14-day tecovirimat (Tpoxx) treatment course. (Soucheray, 4/27)
CIDRAP:
Raw Milk Tied To Shiga Toxin-Producing E Coli Cases In Tennessee Infants
A new report in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report describes how raw milk from a Tennessee cow-sharing arrangement likely caused two cases of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) infections in infants, which led to one of the infants developing kidney failure from hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The infants developed diarrhea between July 25 and August 1, 2022, and testing revealed STEC. Both households received raw milk from participants in the same cow-share. Children under age 5, adults older than 25, and immunocompromised individuals are most at risk for developing complications from STEC infections. (Soucheray, 4/28)
CIDRAP:
Long-COVID Patients Show Abnormal Brain Activity On MRI While Doing Memory Tasks
Long-COVID patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms such as brain fog showed abnormal brain activity on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) while completing memory tests, with a shift from activity in brain areas normally used for memory to other brain regions, shows a study published yesterday in Neurology. (Van Beusekom, 4/27)