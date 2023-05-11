Research Roundup: Long Covid; Dementia; DNAzyme
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies.
CIDRAP:
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Helps Long-COVID Heart Symptoms
A small randomized trial in patients with post-COVID syndrome has found that hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) promotes restoration of the heart's ability to contract properly, according to data presented today at EACVI 2023, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology. (Soucheray, 5/10)
ScienceDaily:
Large Genetic Changes That Contribute To Dementia Risk Identified
Scientists have identified new genetic risk factors for two types of non-Alzheimer's dementia. These findings detail how researchers identified large-scale DNA changes, known as structural variants, by analyzing thousands of DNA samples. The team discovered several structural variants that could be risk factors Lewy body dementia (LBD) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). (NIH/National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, 5/8)
ScienceDaily:
Scientists Develop Gene Silencing DNA Enzyme That Can Target A Single Molecule
Researchers have developed a DNA enzyme -- or DNAzyme -- that can distinguish between two RNA strands inside a cell and cut the disease-associated strand while leaving the healthy strand intact. This breakthrough 'gene silencing' technology could revolutionize the development of DNAzymes for treating cancer, infectious diseases and neurological disorders. (University of California - Irvine, 5/8)