Research Roundup: Parkinson’s; Nanoplasmonic Imaging; Covid
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
Stat:
Michael J. Fox On A Parkinson’s Biomarker Research Breakthrough
Today, a study in the Lancet reports on a significant Parkinson’s research breakthrough: the discovery of a biomarker that, for the first time in living people, can detect dysfunction in the protein that goes haywire in Parkinson’s disease. (Michael J. Fox, 4/12)
ScienceDaily:
Nanoplasmonic Imaging Reveals Real-Time Protein Secretion
Researchers have used a nanoplasmonics approach to observe the real-time production of cell secretions, including proteins and antibodies; an advancement that could aid in the development of cancer treatments, vaccines, and other therapies. (Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, 4/11)
CIDRAP:
Babies Exposed To Mild COVID-19 In Womb Show Normal Brain Development
The infants of mothers who had asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 infections during pregnancy showed no neurodevelopment delays compared to peers with no exposures, according to new work from Columbia University researchers. The research is published in JAMA Network Open. (Soucheray, 4/12)