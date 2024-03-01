RSV Shots: Health Officials Investigate Rare Cases Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome
The numbers are small, around two cases per 100,000 people who've been given the vaccine, and more data is required to properly quantify the risk. Meanwhile, Pfizer says its RSV single dose vaccine Abrysvo protects against the illness through two years.
The New York Times:
R.S.V. Vaccines May Slightly Increase Risk Of Rare Neurological Condition
Vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus may have caused a few cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition, federal health officials said on Thursday. The numbers were small, on the order of two cases per 100,000 vaccinated people or fewer, and much more data is needed to pin down the risk, the officials said. In May 2023, the Food and Drug Administration approved two vaccines against R.S.V.: Abrysvo, by Pfizer, and Arexvy, by GSK. (Mandavilli, 2/29)
Reuters:
Pfizer Says Its RSV Shot Is Protective Through A Second Year
Pfizer on Thursday said a single dose of its new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo maintained its ability to protect against the illness through a second year of respiratory disease season. The company said in a press release that the vaccine's efficacy against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease with three or more symptoms was 77.8% through season two, compared with efficacy of 88.9% after the first RSV season, which led to the shot's U.S. approval. (2/29)
On covid and measles vaccines —
CIDRAP:
Monovalent XBB.1.5 Vaccine Shows 51% Protection Against COVID Hospitalization
A new interim estimate of vaccine effectiveness (VE) of the monovalent (single-strain) XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine shows the shot was 51% effective in preventing emergency department and urgent care visits among adults without compromised immune systems. The study was published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Soucheray, 2/29)
Roll Call:
Post-Pandemic Vaccine Hesitancy Fueling Latest Measles Outbreak
Cases of measles are rising across the country and seem to be striking counties at random, but experts say there is one thing the public health system can do to turn the tide, and that’s to stem the post-pandemic vaccine lag and get parents to vaccinate their kids. (Cohen, 2/29)