Study: ‘Dozens’ Of Obstetricians Stop Practicing After Idaho Abortion Ban
Data also show only two obstetricians moved to Idaho in the past 15 months. Also in the news: An anti-abortion group's video may soon be part of sex education classes; Georgia GOP senators seek to ban "sexually explicit" books from school libraries, reduce sex education, and force displays of the Ten Commandments; and more.
AP:
Dozens Of Idaho Obstetricians Have Stopped Practicing There Since Abortions Were Banned, Study Says
More than 50 Idaho obstetricians have stopped practicing in the state since a near-total abortion ban took effect in August 2022, according to a newly released report. Data compiled by the Idaho Physician Well-Being Action Collaborative also shows that only two obstetricians moved to the state to practice in the last 15 months, the Idaho Statesman reported on Tuesday. ... The number of obstetricians in Idaho decreased from 227 in 2022 to about 176 in 2023, a decline of 51 doctors, the report said. (2/22)
In other reproductive health news —
AP:
Sex Ed Classes In Some States May Soon Watch A Fetal Development Video From An Anti-Abortion Group
Baby Olivia isn’t a real baby. It’s an animated fetus that develops over the course of a three-minute video that has become a new front in state-level abortion politics. Bills in the Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri and West Virginia legislatures would require public school students to watch a video like Baby Olivia, which was created by an organization that opposes abortion. ... The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a professional organization with over 60,000 members, said in an email that the video is anti-abortion misinformation “designed to manipulate the emotions of viewers.” (Fingerhut, 2/22)
AP:
Georgia GOP Senators Seek To Ban Sexually Explicit Books From School Libraries, Reduce Sex Education
Republican senators in Georgia want to cull sexually explicit books from schools, ban sex education for younger students, display the Ten Commandments in classrooms and allow religious chaplains to counsel teachers and students. The measures, which passed Senate committees Wednesday, could spark contentious debate ahead of a key legislative deadline next week. Many of them mimic measures passed in other states, part of a broad GOP effort to reshape education. (Amy, 2/22)
KFF Health News:
Lawsuits Claim South Carolina Kids Underwent Unnecessary Genital Exams During Abuse Investigations
Three ongoing federal lawsuits filed in South Carolina accuse the state of forcing boys and girls to undergo traumatic genital exams during child abuse investigations, even when no allegations of sexual abuse have been raised. One 14-year-old plaintiff — who goes by “Jane Doe” to protect her privacy — was placed into foster care in 2021 after she disclosed to a social services caseworker that her mother had spanked her with a belt and a tree branch.“I never, ever mentioned sexual abuse,” said Jane. (Sausser, 2/22)