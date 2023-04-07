Study Finds Covid Caused Brain Damage In 2 Infants In Utero

University of Miami researchers found what they believe to be the first two confirmed cases in which covid crossed via the placenta and caused brain damage to unborn infants, Reuters and CIDRAP report. Other research says masking-up alone did little to prevent covid spread in medical settings.

Reuters: COVID Caused Brain Damage In 2 Infants Infected During Pregnancy -US Study

Researchers at the University of Miami reported on Thursday what they believe are the first two confirmed cases in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus crossed a mother's placenta and caused brain damage in the infants they were carrying. Doctors previously had suspected this was possible, but until now, there was no direct evidence of COVID-19 in a mother's placenta or an infant's brain, the team told reporters at a news briefing. (Steenhuysen, 4/6)

CIDRAP: Two Infants Born To COVID-Infected Mothers Suffer Severe Brain Damage

The infants, born to COVID-19–positive mothers, had seizures on the day of their birth, microcephaly (small head size), and substantial developmental delays over time. Repeated magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) demonstrated severe brain damage. Both mothers were infected in the second trimester, and one was reinfected in the third trimester. While neither newborn was COVID-positive at birth, both had SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and elevated levels of blood inflammatory markers. The placentas showed abnormalities such as inadequate blood flow to the fetus and increased inflammatory markers. One infant died unexpectedly at 13 months, the brain showing evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. (Van Beusekom, 4/6)

More on the spread of covid —

Los Angeles Times: Masking Up In Hospitals Didn't Stop COVID Spread, U.K. Study Finds

In a world moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and medical offices have been the last bastions of mandatory masking. But new research finds that in communities where pandemic precautions have been largely abandoned, mask mandates in healthcare settings do little to prevent coronavirus infections among patients. (Healy, 4/6)

Reuters: WHO Chief Thinks COVID-19 Emergency Will Be Lifted This Year

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday he expected the organization to lift the emergency status of COVID-19 sometime this year, without giving a more specific time frame. (4/6)

Reuters: China Holds The Key To Understanding COVID-19 Origins: WHO Chief

The World Health Organization chief pressed China on Thursday to share its information about the origins of COVID-19, saying that until that happened all hypotheses remained on the table, more than three years after the virus first emerged. "Without full access to the information that China has, you cannot say this or that," said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in response to a question about the origin of the virus. (4/7)

On flu and RSV —

Bloomberg: Covid Is 60% Deadlier Than Flu, Study Of Hospital Patients Finds

Covid-19 isn’t “just a flu,” with a study of hospital patients finding that the virus was still 60% deadlier than influenza last winter. Greater immunity against the coronavirus, better treatments, and different virus variants lowered Covid’s mortality risk to about 6% among adults hospitalized in the US last winter from 17-21% in 2020, researchers at the Clinical Epidemiology Center of the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri found. That was still much higher than the flu’s death rate of 3.7%. (Gale, 4/6)

Reuters: RSV Cases In US Show Signs Of Return To Pre-Pandemic Seasonality - CDC

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) circulation is showing signs of return to pre-pandemic seasonality in the U.S. after two years of irregular onsets and peaks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday. Typically, cases of RSV virus that can cause severe illness or death in the very young and old rose in October before waning in April. But during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the circulation pattern changed. (4/6)

