Alabama, a state with one of the nation’s highest infant mortality rates, is betting on robots to help fix its maternal care crisis. But the state’s plan for telerobotic ultrasounds in rural areas has raised doubts. (Sarah Jane Tribble, 2/12)
After detecting a sudden spike in PFAS in its drinking water, the city traced it upstream along the Ohio River to a factory in West Virginia. But the EPA has relaxed Biden-era plans to regulate PFAS levels. So what happens next? (Morgan Watkins, Louisville Public Media, 2/12)
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Sue Us or Haunt Us?'" by Karsten Schley.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHEN HEALTH CARE IS THE LEAST OF YOUR WORRIES
I'm sick. What to do?
Go see a doctor, get ICE'd!
Can't trust the system!
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
4 Democratic States Sue Over Trump's Plan To Slash $600M In Health Grants
Attorneys general for California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota say the cuts are in response to the states' opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Also: Dr. Mehmet Oz says Medicaid cuts won't hurt rural providers and patients because they weren't benefiting anyway.
AP:
Democratic-Led States Sue Trump Administration Over $600M In Health Cuts
Four Democratic-led states that have become frequent targets of President Donald Trump sued Wednesday to try to block his administration from cutting off hundreds of millions in public health grants. The Department of Health and Human Services told Congress on Monday that it planned to withhold about $600 million in grant funding allocated to the four states: California, Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota. Their attorneys general argue the cuts are backlash for the states’ opposition to Trump’s immigration crackdown. (Schoenbaum, 2/12)
Stat:
Dr. Oz Denies That Medicaid Cuts Will Hurt Rural Providers, Patients
The Trump administration is reframing the steep Medicaid cuts in Republicans’ tax bill to pit states with large urban centers against those with large rural populations. (Wilkerson, 2/11)
Politico:
RFK Jr. Ally Says GOP Risks Losing His Supporters
Tony Lyons, a top ally of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and principle architect of his Make America Healthy Again coalition, has a message for Republicans ahead of the midterms: Don’t take Kennedy’s followers for granted. In a new memo obtained by POLITICO, Lyons described the Republican Party as “renting MAHA voters” but not fully committed to “purchase.” (Haslett, 2/11)
Stat:
Spike In NSF Fellowship Rejections Raises Life Science Bias Concerns
When Kulindu Vithanachchi’s phone lit up with an update from the National Science Foundation about his application for a high-profile early-career fellowship, he couldn’t wait to open the message, hopeful for big news. But not this news. (Wosen, 2/11)
The Washington Post:
Partial Government Shutdown Looms As ICE Negotiations Stall
Large swaths of the Department of Homeland Security are set to shut down Saturday unless lawmakers strike a last-minute deal to fund the agency, with Democrats threatening to oppose any legislation that does not include new restrictions on federal immigration agents. (Meyer and Beggin, 2/12)
The Texas Tribune:
Feds Are Sending Pregnant Migrant Girls To Texas Shelter
The Trump administration is sending all pregnant unaccompanied minors apprehended by immigration enforcement to a single group shelter in South Texas. The decision was made over urgent objections from the administration’s own health and child welfare officials, who say both the facility and the region lack the specialized care the girls need. (Betancourt, 2/11)
The New York Times:
Woman In ICE Custody For Nearly A Year Suffers Seizure After Falling
A New Jersey woman who was detained by federal immigration agents nearly a year ago suffered a seizure after she fell and hit her head in a Texas detention center, her lawyers and federal officials said on Wednesday. The woman, Leqaa Kordia, who has been held at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, since March 2025, was brought to a hospital last Friday and remained there for 72 hours before being taken back to the detention center, said Sarah Sherman-Stokes, Ms. Kordia’s immigration lawyer. (Cramer, 2/12)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Forced To Share Personal Medicaid Data With Trump Administration, Including ICE
In January, the state’s flagship safety net hospital, Denver Health, distributed a one-page notice about patient privacy that carried ground-shaking implications, especially for Colorado’s immigrant population. The notice stated that due to federal changes within Medicaid, the federal-state program for millions of low-income and disabled Americans, “limited” personal information could be shared with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Birkeland and Daley, 2/11)
The New York Times:
Portland Lawsuit Alleges Tear Gas Use By ICE Is A Health Threat
Federal agents have fired so much tear gas near Mindy King’s apartment in Portland, Ore., that she and her 13-year-old son bought gas masks to wear inside. Her neighbor, Diane Moreno, has gone to urgent care, twice, with tightness in her chest, and bloody discharge from her nose. The problem, they say, is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office less than 100 feet away from their homes. For months, ICE agents have sporadically used tear gas against protesters outside the facility. The repeated use of the chemicals, Ms. King and others fear, poses a serious threat to their health. (Tabuchi, 2/11)
Iowa Public Radio:
Wide-Ranging Iowa Bill Would Bar WIC Food Assistance For Some Immigrant Mothers And Babies
A bill that would make several changes to public assistance programs advanced through an Iowa House subcommittee Wednesday over the objections of people who said it would result in more babies going hungry. (Sostaric, 2/11)
Senate Bill Would Cement Nursing Home Staffing Rule Rebuffed By Trump
The Democratic measure would mandate around-the-clock registered nurse staffing and set a care threshold for patients, Axios reported. Republicans are unlikely to support the measure. Plus, Congress also discussed pharmacy benefit managers.
Axios:
Dem Bill Would Revive Nursing Home Staff Minimums
Senate Democrats on Thursday are reviving a Biden-era effort to set the first-ever national minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes, Axios has learned. (Goldman, 2/12)
Roll Call:
House Members Push For PBM Changes, Question Trump Drug Plan
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on Wednesday came down hard on various sectors of the U.S. prescription drug supply chain during a hearing to shed light on the reasons for rising costs. (DeGroot, 2/11)
MedPage Today:
PBM Trade Group CEO Apologizes To Lawmakers At House Hearing
Wednesday's House hearing on the pharmaceutical supply chain included the expected finger-pointing by various industries -- drugmakers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and healthcare distributors -- at one another. But it also contained a few surprises. One was an apology from David Marin, president and CEO of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), a trade group for PBMs. (Frieden, 2/11)
Modern Healthcare:
How PBMs Will Be Impacted By The Consolidated Appropriations Act
Years of gridlock on pharmacy benefit manager legislation gave way this month, and the sector now faces tougher regulation than ever. President Donald Trump signed legislation last week that “delinks” pharmacy benefit manager compensation from pharmaceutical list prices, imposes greater transparency requirements and mandates that drugmaker rebates are passed through to customers. Days before, the Labor Department proposed a regulation that would direct PBMs to disclose more information to group health plan sponsors. (Tong, 2/11)
The Washington Post:
In Rebuke, House Votes To Roll Back Trump’s Tariffs On Canada
Six Republicans joined Wednesday night with Democrats in the House in voting to end President Donald Trump’s stepped-up tariffs on Canada, rebuking the president in the first of what could be several congressional challenges to his trade policies. The measure is largely symbolic and is not likely to succeed in overturning tariffs on the major U.S. trading partner, because Trump could veto the resolution if it clears the Senate as well. It would require a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers to override his veto. (Beggin and Lynch, 2/11)
Military.com:
Mold-Induced Housing Health Issues Lead Alabama Military Spouse To Capitol Hill
A military spouse has taken her family’s mold-induced health issues to the steps of Washington, imploring the Pentagon and Congress to adopt new legislation. The current major point of emphasis involves pushing Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate to take up the Military Occupancy Living Defense Act, also known as the MOLD Act, that Thompson and others say if adopted will further improve environmental health and safety protections for members of the Armed Forces and their families that reside in such housing. (Mordowanec, 2/10)
Refusal To Review Moderna Flu Vaccine Application Came From FDA's Prasad
A team of scientists was set to review the company's flu vaccine for people 50 and older, but the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research quashed the application. Plus: The U.S. will participate in a Feb. 26 WHO meeting to discuss the composition of the 2026-27 flu vaccine.
Stat:
Prasad Overruled FDA Staff To Reject Moderna Flu Vaccine Application
Top Food and Drug Administration official Vinay Prasad overruled the agency’s reviewers when he refused to accept Moderna’s application for a new influenza vaccine, STAT has learned. (Lawrence, 2/11)
The Hill:
US Participating In Influenza Vaccine Meeting: WHO
The U.S. will participate in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) upcoming meeting on the composition of the influenza vaccine despite officially withdrawing from the global group last month. The WHO will meet on Feb. 26 in Turkey to discuss the composition of the 2026-2027 flu vaccine for the northern hemisphere. “The vaccine composition meeting will be taking place later this month. The U.S. will participate in that meeting as far as I understand,” Maria Van Kerkhove, interim director of the WHO’s Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Management, said in a press conference Wednesday. (Choi, 2/11)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines And Autism
A study today finds no increase in autism rates in babies born to mothers who received COVID-19 vaccines just before or during pregnancy, compared with children of unvaccinated moms. The authors of the study, who presented their findings at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine 2026 Pregnancy Meeting, told CIDRAP News they hope the research will help dispel myths about COVID-19 vaccines, which multiple studies have found to be safe and effective during pregnancy. (Szabo, 2/11)
CIDRAP:
Annenberg Poll Shows Drop In Perceived Safety Of Vaccines
A new survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of the University of Pennsylvania shows a small yet significant decline in the perceived safety of influenza, COVID-19, and measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines among American adults. Though most Americans think all three of those vaccines are safe to take, there has been a decline over the past three years in perceived safety. (Soucheray, 2/11)
The Hechinger Report:
Without School Vaccine Mandates, Many Kids May Never See A Doctor
Every December brings an end-of-year crush to Washington, D.C.’s pediatric clinics. In addition to the usual culprits — colds, the flu, RSV — that’s also the time when the city school district issues notices reminding parents of children who are behind on required vaccinations to get caught up by December 8, or risk being turned away from school. (Carr, 2/11)
Nurses Vote To End Strike At 4 Out Of 5 New York City Hospitals
After weeks on the picket, the New York State Nurses Association has struck tentative deals with Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, and two other medical centers in the Mount Sinai system. The deals include salary increases and modest improvements to nurse staffing levels. Nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia hospital voted down the deal.
The New York Times:
Nurses At 4 N.Y.C. Hospitals Vote To End Strike, But It Continues At One
More than 10,000 nurses who have been on strike for a month will return to work at two major New York City hospital systems after voting to approve a new contract. But more than 4,000 strikers were still holding out for a better deal. On Wednesday, the nurses’ union, the New York State Nurses Association, announced that members at Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital, along with two other medical centers in the Mount Sinai system, had ratified the tentative deal, which includes salary increases and modest improvements to nurse staffing levels. (Goldstein, 2/11)
Honolulu Civil Beat:
Hawai‘i Doctor Shortage Has Patients Paying Fees For Fast Care
Last month, Kiah Bland of Waikiki set out to find a primary care physician. What she assumed would be a painless chore swiftly became a desperate search. Most doctors in her area weren’t accepting new patients. Those still building their patient base had lengthy waits for an office visit. Eventually, the 36-year-old found a Honolulu physician who could see her immediately — for a price. The doctor, who does not accept health insurance, explained that it would cost her $200 a month to become a patient. (Lyte, 2/11)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Hiring Drives Growth In January Jobs Report
Healthcare hiring is starting off the year strong, accounting for more than half of all jobs added in January. The industry’s employers added 82,000 jobs in January, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. Overall, the economy added 130,000 jobs across all industries. The gains follow a 2025 in which, despite propping up the job market, increases in healthcare hiring mostly were lower than in 2024. (DeSilva, 2/11)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Private Equity Deals Rose 10% In 2025: PitchBook
This year is expected to be a strong one for private equity investment in healthcare, especially for certain specialties. The number of deals rose 9.5% in 2025, with an estimated 747 deals announced or closed during the year, according to PitchBook. That’s compared with 682 deals in 2024 and 801 deals in 2023, according to a report from the financial data and research company. (Hudson, 2/11)
Becker's Hospital Review:
10 Years After CMS’ First Mandatory Bundled Payment Model, What Did It Actually Build?
This April will mark a decade since CMS launched the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement model, the federal government’s first mandatory, episode-based payment program applied broadly to hospitals. CJR required hospitals in 67 randomly selected metro areas to take financial accountability for the full 90-day episode of hip and knee replacements, putting post-acute care, surgeon behavior, implant costs and readmissions into a single performance frame. (Emerson, 2/11)
Stat:
Merck Is Urged To Ensure Wide Access To An HIV Prevention Pill Being Tested
In a preemptive move, more than 170 patient advocacy groups from 30 countries are urging Merck to create a global access strategy for an HIV prevention pill, which is still being studied in clinical trials. (Silverman, 2/11)
Bloomberg:
Novo To Follow Lilly And Sell Obesity Shot Wegovy In Vials
Novo Nordisk A/S aims to start selling its weight-loss blockbuster Wegovy in vials, its latest move to win over customers it’s lost to rival Eli Lilly & Co. Currently Novo sells the drug in plastic injector pens. Lilly launched vials nearly two years ago to offer a lower-priced version of its shot and alleviate shortages. It’s unclear what Novo will charge for vials, but the company already has been aggressively discounting its obesity drugs to compete. (Kresge and Muller, 2/11)
Bloomberg:
Astra’s Ex-Chief In China Formally Charged With Insurance Fraud
AstraZeneca Plc’s former China head Leon Wang has been formally charged with medical insurance fraud, unlawful collection of personal information and illegal trade, with the case heading to court. The company was also indicted on charges of illegal trade, and the unlawful collection of personal information, AstraZeneca said in its latest financial results this week, though it said no illegal gain was alleged from that. It will not face the more serious charge of insurance fraud. (Furlong, 2/11)
Drug Users Are Changing How They Use Opioids, Harm-Reduction Workers Say
Experts have noticed a sea change of more users preferring to smoke drugs, shifting away from injections. Also: A study looks at the risk factors that might drive food allergies; plant-based foods are linked to lower heart disease risk; and more.
Stat:
Drug Injection Fades As Smoking Grows More Common, Marking Sea Change In U.S. Fentanyl Epidemic
Megan Merrill paused, mid-hike, as she surveyed the steep drop before her. She was standing on a five-foot snow drift, icy and brittle after 10 days of unrelenting New England cold, below which lay the railroad tracks that serve as a de facto border between the town behind her and the homeless encampment in front. (Facher, 2/12)
ABC News:
New Study Examines Possible Risk Factors Linked To Childhood Food Allergies
A new study on food allergies has found that as many as 1 in 20 children may develop a food allergy by age 6. The research, published in JAMA Pediatrics, analyzed 190 studies of more than 2.7 million children across 40 countries and identified major and minor risk factors linked to food allergies. It found about 5% of kids in the U.S. had a food allergy by the age of 6. (Charles, 2/10)
NBC News:
Whole Grains, Plant-Based Foods Key To Lower Coronary Heart Disease Risk
In a long-term, observational study of nearly 200,000 adults, low-fat and low-carb diets rich in plant-based foods, whole grains and unsaturated fats were associated with reduced risk of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease occurs when fatty deposits called plaque build up in the heart’s arteries, preventing them from delivering oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle. It can result in chest pain, heart attack or cardiac arrest when the heart suddenly stops pumping. On the other hand, diets that are high in refined carbs and animal-based fats and proteins were associated with higher risk. The findings were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. (Mantel, 2/11)
The New York Times:
Stopping Antidepressants During Pregnancy Can Be a Health Risk, Research Shows
New research suggests that when pregnant women stop taking their antidepressants they are nearly twice as likely to have a mental health emergency as those who continue to take their medication. The research, which was presented at the annual conference of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, used private insurance and pharmacy claims data from Pennsylvania to examine the medical histories of more than 1,400 women who had a baby in 2023 or 2024. Each of the women had been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and were already taking an antidepressant before becoming pregnant. (Caron, 2/11)
MedPage Today:
Top Causes Of Maternal Death May Not Be What You Think
Drug overdoses, homicides, and suicides accounted for more than a quarter of all deaths among pregnant and postpartum women, an analysis of maternal deaths from 2018 through 2023 showed. (Firth, 2/11)
MedPage Today:
More Good News For GLP-1 Agonists And Cancer Risk
Women with nonmalignant uterine disease and a history of GLP-1 agonist and progestin treatment had a significantly lower risk of endometrial cancer (EC) compared with progestins alone, a retrospective study showed. Based on a large clinical record database, the propensity-matched study showed a 66% lower hazard for endometrial cancer with the GLP-1 agonist/progestin combination. (Bankhead, 2/11)
MedPage Today:
Does Abortion Or Miscarriage Contribute To Breast Cancer Risk?
A history of induced abortion or miscarriage was not associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, according to a Finnish case-control study. (Bassett, 2/11)
KFF Health News:
Alabama’s ‘Pretty Cool’ Plan For Robots In Maternity Care Sparks Debate
It sounds like something from a science fiction novel, but Alabama officials’ plan to use robots to improve care for rural pregnant women and their babies is real. During a January White House roundtable touting the first grants to states under a new $50 billion rural health fund, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz called the idea “pretty cool.” Later that day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont, said it is decidedly not cool. And obstetricians and others chimed in on social media to express alarm, with one political activist calling it a “dystopian horror story.” (Tribble, 2/12)
Conagra Must Pay $25M To Calif. Man Who Says Cooking Spray Ruined Lungs
At issue was the use of diacetyl as a butter flavoring in Pam spray. Conagra, which says it removed the ingredient from its Pam formulation in 2009, will challenge the ruling.
Chicago Tribune:
Conagra Ordered To Pay $25 Million In Lawsuit Over Pam Spray
A jury awarded a Los Angeles man $25 million in a lawsuit against Chicago-based Conagra alleging its butter-flavored Pam cooking spray caused a rare chronic lung disease that will require a double lung transplant. (Channick, 2/11)
ProPublica, The Denver Gazette:
Colorado Marijuana Regulators Consider Changes In Testing Sample Products
Colorado marijuana manufacturers would no longer be allowed to choose which product samples they send for mandatory lab testing under a new regulatory proposal discussed at a policy forum on Friday. Instead, the state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division may require independent labs or outside vendors to collect product samples for the testing that’s required before companies can sell their products to ensure they’re free of contaminants. (Osher and Wyloge, 2/11)
North Carolina Health News:
Who Gets A Bed In NC’s State Psychiatric Hospitals — And Who Waits?
North Carolina’s three state-run psychiatric hospitals — Cherry, Central Regional and Broughton — serve about 570 patients each day. But hundreds more who need inpatient treatment wait weeks — even months — for a bed to open. (Crumpler and Knopf, 2/12)
ProPublica, The Frontier:
Their Water Was Undrinkable. Oklahoma’s Oil Regulators Failed To Help.
In the summer of 2022, months after Tammy Boarman and her husband, Chris, moved into their newly built “forever home” 30 miles from Oklahoma City, the plants in their yard began to turn yellow. The shrubs wilted, though Tammy watered them often. And the couple began to notice a salty taste in their drinking water. The water came from a private well, drilled the year before, and they hoped that the bad taste would fade with time and with the help of a water softener. (Bowlin, 2/12)
KFF Health News:
Louisville Found PFAS In Drinking Water. The Trump Administration Wouldn’t Require Any Action
Every day, the Ohio River sends billions of gallons of water flowing past Louisville’s pumping station, where the Kentucky city’s utility sucks it up to turn it into tap water. To ensure it tastes good and is safe to drink, a small team of scientists and technicians is constantly testing the water for pH, odors, heavy metals, and microbes. But unlike many smaller municipal utilities in the U.S., Louisville Water regularly checks for PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. (Watkins, 2/12)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Sues Snapchat Over Inappropriate Content, Addictiveness
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday sued the company that owns Snapchat, accusing the social media organization of failing to adequately warn parents about inappropriate material on the platform and downplaying its addictiveness. (Simpson, 2/11)
AP:
Instagram Chief Casts Doubt On Clinical Addiction To Social Media
Adam Mosseri, the head of Meta’s Instagram, testified Wednesday during a landmark social media trial in Los Angeles that he disagrees with the idea that people can be clinically addicted to social media platforms. The question of addiction is a key pillar of the case, where plaintiffs seek to hold social media companies responsible for harms to children who use their platforms. Meta Platforms and Google’s YouTube are the two remaining defendants in the case, which TikTok and Snap have settled. (Huamani and Ortutay, 2/12)
MedPage Today:
Pandemic Disruptions Worsened Cancer Survival, Study Finds
People diagnosed with cancer during the first 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic had worse short-term survival compared with cases in the years leading up to the pandemic, including for breast, prostate, colorectal, and other cancers, a population-based cohort study suggested. (Bassett, 2/5)
MedPage Today:
Immunotherapy Regimen Approved For Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
The FDA approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus paclitaxel for recurrent ovarian cancers that express PD-L1, the agency announced on Tuesday. (Bassett, 2/10)
MedPage Today:
Paradigm Shift For Evaluating, Treating Biochemical Recurrence In Prostate Cancer
Almost three-fourths of patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer remained metastasis free at 5 years following salvage radiotherapy (sRT) informed by prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET/CT, a retrospective study with long-term follow-up showed. (Bankhead, 2/9)
CIDRAP:
Preliminary Study Suggests Using Menstrual Blood To Screen For HPV
An observational study from China finds that menstrual blood can be used to screen for HPV, the human papillomavirus, which causes 90% of all cervical cancer. Authors of the study hope their results could provide women with a less invasive, more convenient way to be screened for cervical cancer, which is expected to kill 4,200 US women this year. (Szabo, 2/5)
Fox News:
Metformin May Slow Age-Related Macular Degeneration In Diabetic Patients
A common medication for diabetes may slow down age-related vision loss, according to new research. People with diabetes who were over the age of 55 and taking metformin — a prescription drug most commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes — were 37% less likely to develop intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) over five years compared to those not taking it. (Quill, 2/10)
Viewpoints: Medicaid Work Rules Punish Unpaid Caregivers; Surprise At A MAHA Roundtable
Stat:
Medicaid Work Requirements Will Be Disaster For Unpaid Caregivers
Big changes are coming to the Medicaid system this time next year — and I fear they will quietly but profoundly decimate the unpaid workforce that already props up our long-term care system. (Emily D. Tisdale, 2/12)
The Washington Post:
I Joined A MAHA Roundtable. What I Heard Surprised Me.
I want to be clear about my posture going in: I am not ideologically aligned with many who were in that room. As an immigrant physician and scientist, I worry that national funding cuts and policies that make this country less welcoming will deter the next generation of lifesaving talent and leadership from coming to the United States. I understand why many of my colleagues feel frustrated or concerned. What I heard at the event was more complex and constructive than much public discourse would suggest. (Chethan Sathya, 2/11)
The Washington Post:
The FDA Moved The Goalposts For Moderna’s MRNA Flu Vaccine
Moderna spent years and hundreds of millions of dollars developing a flu vaccine using the same technology that allowed the United States to produce covid-19 vaccines in record time. But now the drug company’s flu shots are not getting a fair shake from the Food and Drug Administration. (2/11)
The Washington Post:
A Solution To The Doctor Shortage Could Be Just Down The Street
Pharmacist education includes patient assessment, differential diagnosis, laboratory testing, drug administration and prescribing. But outdated statutes often limit pharmacists to testing without treatment or require referral even when clinical care is straightforward and well established. Some state legislatures are considering proposals to modernize these laws and expand access to care. Yet pharmacists in many states remain legally prohibited from providing care they are trained to deliver. (Tim Frost, 2/11)
The New York Times:
Eyeing The Midterms, Kennedy Pivots Toward Food And Away From Vaccines
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., making a calculated election-year pivot away from vaccines, staged a Hollywood-style event on Wednesday promoting his “Eat Real Food” agenda, featuring a celebrity cast that included the boxer Mike Tyson in a campaign to make healthy food “achievable, practical, affordable and within reach of every American family.” He was not specific. But underlying those promises was a political reality: Mr. Kennedy’s healthy eating agenda is popular. His vaccine agenda is not. (Sheryl Gay Stolberg, 2/11)