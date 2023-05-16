Study: Water Toxins At Camp Lejeune Linked To Vets’ Parkinson’s Risk
A water contamination crisis at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina decades ago has led to a 70% higher risk for developing Parkinson's disease among Marines and sailors. Other reports note that the cleanup effort for "forever chemicals" around military bases is very underfunded.
Military.com:
Camp Lejeune Veterans At Higher Risk For Parkinson's Disease, Study Finds
Marines and sailors who unwittingly drank and showered in water containing organic solvents and other volatile compounds at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, during its water contamination crisis decades ago had a 70% higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease, according to newly published research. A study published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association Neurology suggests the chemicals that poisoned the base water supply more than 40 years ago contribute to the fatal illness, which affects the nervous system and can cause tremors, slurred speech and difficulty moving. (Kime, 5/15)
Military.com:
Cleanup Of 'Forever Chemicals' Around Military Bases Is Woefully Underfunded, Group Says
The Pentagon has estimated that the cleanup costs for PFAS chemicals on active and former military bases, as well as in local communities, could exceed $31 billion, yet the Defense Department's budget for the job is falling behind, according to an advocacy group pressing for broader funding. The Washington, D.C.-based Environmental Working Group issued a report Monday charging that, although the costs for cleaning up what are known as "forever chemicals" are soaring, the Pentagon consistently has requested just a fraction of the amount needed to remove these contaminants from the ground and groundwater at hundreds of sites. (Kime, 5/15)
On service members' mental health —
KSAT.com:
Connection Between Traumatic Brain Injuries And Military Suicides Is Main Topic At Mental Health Summit
Tackling the mounting military suicide rates is a massive task, but a network of nationwide providers agrees — traumatic brain injuries are a contributing factor. One of the people pushing for awareness on the issue is Mark Riddick, who served in the U.S. Army for 21 years as a combat medic and healthcare administrator. “I went to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo, South Korea, all over the place." In his many years of training and service, he had quite a few bumps or blows to the head. (Friedman, 5/15)
Inside Hook:
Defense Department Boosts Mental Health Resources For Service Members
Military service members in need of mental health treatment recently got a significant boost in the resources available to them. In the first week of May 2023, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros, Jr. began the process of implementing the Brandon Act, which President Biden had signed into law late in 2021. (Carroll, 5/13)
In news about Tricare —
MOAA.org:
Here’s How Much TRICARE Pharmacy Prescription Prices Will Rise Next Year
TRICARE pharmacy users will see cost increases in 2024 as the Defense Health Agency implements prescription medication copays set by the FY 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). That same legislation gives DoD authority to adjust copays for 2028 and beyond to reflect changes in the cost of pharmaceutical agents and prescription drug dispensing. MOAA already has started discussions on Capitol Hill to establish guardrails on this authority, with the goal of legislation to limit DoD increases on prescription drug copays. (Ruedisueli,
AP:
Mississippi Podiatrist Gets 2-Year Sentence In Health Fraud Scheme
A Mississippi podiatrist was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison for his role in defrauding Medicare and the military insurer Tricare by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Marion Shaun Lund, 54, of Batesville, also ordered medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. (5/15)