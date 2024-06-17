Surgeon General Urges Congress To Put Warning Labels On Social Media

Dr. Vivek Murthy points to the effects of social media on children and teens, arguing that a warning label would convey “that social media has not been proved safe." Also in the news: Stanford's online misinformation research group may shut down; study suggests dads should be screened for postpartum depression; and more.

The New York Times: Surgeon General Calls For Warning Labels On Social Media Platforms

The United States Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, announced on Monday that he would push for a warning label on social media platforms advising parents that using the platforms might damage adolescents’ mental health. Warning labels — like those that appear on tobacco and alcohol products — are one of the most powerful tools available to the nation’s top health official, but Dr. Murthy cannot unilaterally require them; the action requires approval by Congress. No such legislation has yet been introduced in either chamber. (Barry, 6/17)

The Washington Post: Stanford’s Top Disinformation Research Group Collapses Under Pressure

The Stanford Internet Observatory, which published some of the most influential analysis of the spread of false information on social media during elections, has shed most of its staff and may shut down amid political and legal attacks that have cast a pall on efforts to study online misinformation. (Menn, 6/14)

NPR: Here's The Deal On Sunscreen Misinformation Found On TikTok

Tiktok is full of videos with influencers giving advice on health and skin care. But when it comes to sunscreen there’s also a lot of misinformation – false claims that sunscreen is toxic and worse than the sun damage it helps prevent. These kinds of videos are all too common on social media and they’re dangerous, says Dr. Heather Rogers, a dermatologist based in Seattle. She calls some of this information just plain wrong. (Godoy, 6/17)

Modern Healthcare: How Mental Health Funding Helps Providers Fight Disparities

Health systems, federal agencies and private sector companies are looking to community partnerships and federal grants to tackle persistent disparities in mental health treatment and access. Demand for and use of mental healthcare services increased slightly across adults in all demographics in the last decade, according to the American Psychiatric Association. (Devereaux, 6/14)

Los Angeles Times: Older Men Die By Suicide At Steep Rates. Here’s How The VA Is Trying To Change That

It was a Friday morning and George McCune had roused himself to make the 2.4-mile trip from his Northridge home to the Veterans Affairs campus in North Hills. The 77-year-old was greeted there that March day by the usual crew training for the Golden Age Games: There was Roger, 82, who had piled up medals in javelin, discus and shot put. Bob, who had just gotten his cochlear implant. Becky, 71, bent on defeating her “nemesis” — a guy just six days her junior — in pingpong. (Reyes, 6/15)

Chicago Tribune: Dads Should Be Screened For Postpartum Depression Too, Study Says

Joel Gratcyk remembers the moment he finally broke. He pulled his car off to the side of the road, tears streaming down his face. His newfound fatherhood was supposed to be one of the happiest times of his life. Instead, he was sinking deep into a heavy sadness while his infant son sat in the back seat. (Armanini, 6/16)

ABC News: More Than 4,000 Additional Robotic Pets To Be Given To Seniors In New York To Combat Loneliness

Helen Macura has always wanted a dog, but the Prohibition-era home she has lived in since 1945 isn't safe for a potential pet. Her childhood dream of owning a dog finally came true a couple years ago, when Helen was in her late 90s. Today, at 101 years old, Helen says she is grateful for her robotic dog that she has affectionately named "Friendly." Friendly is battery-powered and resembles a golden retriever puppy. He is one of the 31,500 robotic pets already given away by the New York State Office For Aging (NYSOFA). (Parekh, 6/15)

