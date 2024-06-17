- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
- Health Care Personnel 1
- Fauci's Memoir Reveals Covid Response Details, Highlights His Life In Service
Advances in medicine mean more people are living longer with HIV. But aging with HIV comes with an increased risk of health complications, and many worry the U.S. health care system isn’t prepared to treat this growing population. (Sam Whitehead, )
The network is aimed at helping rural patients, who face higher rates of traumatic injuries and death but may not live near a hospital with a stockpile of blood. (Arielle Zionts, )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN'
Abortion pills win.
Science and freedom win, too.
What a strange concept?
- Steve Heilig
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Surgeon General Urges Congress To Put Warning Labels On Social Media
Dr. Vivek Murthy points to the effects of social media on children and teens, arguing that a warning label would convey “that social media has not been proved safe." Also in the news: Stanford's online misinformation research group may shut down; study suggests dads should be screened for postpartum depression; and more.
The New York Times:
Surgeon General Calls For Warning Labels On Social Media Platforms
The United States Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, announced on Monday that he would push for a warning label on social media platforms advising parents that using the platforms might damage adolescents’ mental health. Warning labels — like those that appear on tobacco and alcohol products — are one of the most powerful tools available to the nation’s top health official, but Dr. Murthy cannot unilaterally require them; the action requires approval by Congress. No such legislation has yet been introduced in either chamber. (Barry, 6/17)
In related news about social media —
The Washington Post:
Stanford’s Top Disinformation Research Group Collapses Under Pressure
The Stanford Internet Observatory, which published some of the most influential analysis of the spread of false information on social media during elections, has shed most of its staff and may shut down amid political and legal attacks that have cast a pall on efforts to study online misinformation. (Menn, 6/14)
NPR:
Here's The Deal On Sunscreen Misinformation Found On TikTok
Tiktok is full of videos with influencers giving advice on health and skin care. But when it comes to sunscreen there’s also a lot of misinformation – false claims that sunscreen is toxic and worse than the sun damage it helps prevent. These kinds of videos are all too common on social media and they’re dangerous, says Dr. Heather Rogers, a dermatologist based in Seattle. She calls some of this information just plain wrong. (Godoy, 6/17)
More on mental health —
Modern Healthcare:
How Mental Health Funding Helps Providers Fight Disparities
Health systems, federal agencies and private sector companies are looking to community partnerships and federal grants to tackle persistent disparities in mental health treatment and access. Demand for and use of mental healthcare services increased slightly across adults in all demographics in the last decade, according to the American Psychiatric Association. (Devereaux, 6/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Older Men Die By Suicide At Steep Rates. Here’s How The VA Is Trying To Change That
It was a Friday morning and George McCune had roused himself to make the 2.4-mile trip from his Northridge home to the Veterans Affairs campus in North Hills. The 77-year-old was greeted there that March day by the usual crew training for the Golden Age Games: There was Roger, 82, who had piled up medals in javelin, discus and shot put. Bob, who had just gotten his cochlear implant. Becky, 71, bent on defeating her “nemesis” — a guy just six days her junior — in pingpong. (Reyes, 6/15)
Chicago Tribune:
Dads Should Be Screened For Postpartum Depression Too, Study Says
Joel Gratcyk remembers the moment he finally broke. He pulled his car off to the side of the road, tears streaming down his face. His newfound fatherhood was supposed to be one of the happiest times of his life. Instead, he was sinking deep into a heavy sadness while his infant son sat in the back seat. (Armanini, 6/16)
ABC News:
More Than 4,000 Additional Robotic Pets To Be Given To Seniors In New York To Combat Loneliness
Helen Macura has always wanted a dog, but the Prohibition-era home she has lived in since 1945 isn't safe for a potential pet. Her childhood dream of owning a dog finally came true a couple years ago, when Helen was in her late 90s. Today, at 101 years old, Helen says she is grateful for her robotic dog that she has affectionately named "Friendly." Friendly is battery-powered and resembles a golden retriever puppy. He is one of the 31,500 robotic pets already given away by the New York State Office For Aging (NYSOFA). (Parekh, 6/15)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
Core Electronic Health Records System Is Back Online After Ascension Attack
Additional systems compromised in the cyberattack are still being worked on, the company says. Meanwhile, in the wake of the Change Healthcare cyberattack, Medicare and Medicaid patients will have extra time to file disputes over claims.
Modern Healthcare:
Ascension Cyberattack: EHRs, Patient Portals Restored
Ascension said Friday it has restored access across all markets to the core system for electronic health records and patient portals after a cyberattack. Patients should see a smoother process for scheduling appointments and filling prescriptions, plus improved wait times, Ascension said in a news release. Some information may be temporarily inaccessible as the system updates medical records collected in the last month, according to the health system. (Hudson, 6/14)
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Extends Dispute Process After Change Healthcare Cyberattack
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is extending independent dispute filing deadlines through at least mid-October after the Change Healthcare cyberattack threw the process into disarray. The resolution process, which CMS finalized in 2022, was enacted as part of the No Surprises Act and is meant to help sort out disputes between insurance companies and providers regarding out-of-network bills. Parties usually have 30 days after a payment was made to submit a dispute, but CMS Friday issued a blanket extension for submissions. (Early, 6/14)
Other health industry updates —
The Washington Post:
Leaked Documents Reveal Patient Safety Issues At Amazon’s One Medical
Since Amazon acquired the primary-care service One Medical, elderly patients have been routed to a call center — staffed partly by contractors with limited training — that failed on more than a dozen occasions to seek immediate attention for callers with urgent symptoms, according to internal documents seen by The Washington Post. When one patient reported a “blood clot, pain and swelling,” call center staff scheduled an appointment rather than escalating the matter for medical evaluation, according to a note in an internal incident tracking spreadsheet dated Feb. 19. (O'Donovan, 6/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Antitrust Enforcement Of Hospital Mergers Falls Short: Study
Federal regulators have a long way to go in evaluating hospital mergers, according to a recent study to be published by the American Economic Association. Academic researchers from universities including Harvard and Yale compiled a study on regulators' antitrust enforcement actions against hospital mergers throughout the last two decades and concluded the number of actions is not proportional to the number of mergers. (Hudson, 6/14)
Modern Healthcare:
MD Anderson To Join Program For 9/11 Responders After Controversy
One of the nation's premier cancer centers said it is joining the network of providers that treat people who were sickened by exposure to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center had been locked in a dispute over how it should be paid by the World Trade Center Health Program, according to the advocacy organization 9/11 Health Watch. The federal program serves some 130,000 survivors and responders ... and beneficiaries do not pay for care received at participating providers. (McAuliff, 6/14)
NBC News:
How Public Hospitals Use NDAs To Silence Patients Who Accuse Them
She hadn’t quite turned 19 and had just started college when Hana Hooper found out she was dying. An echocardiogram revealed the telltale signs in grayscale images of an enlarged heart chamber, its walls stretched thin. Her diagnosis — end-stage dilated cardiomyopathy — sounded complicated. But in simple terms, it meant that Hana needed a new heart, and fast. (Kamb, 6/14)
The Baltimore Sun:
Research Company Parexel Spent $10 Million On MedStar Site
Tall windows overlook the Patapsco River in the newly renovated 7th floor lobby of MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill. That view greets patients volunteering to participate in an early phase clinical trial — the very beginning of a long testing process that any medication or therapy must complete before hitting pharmacy shelves or hospitals. Many of the volunteers at Harbor Hospital are taking a medication that, before their study began, had only ever been tested in animals. (Roberts, 6/14)
Fierce Healthcare:
The Top 10 Nonprofit Health Systems By 2023 Operating Revenue
2023 was a year of checked recovery for a hospital sector coming off its lowest point of pandemic financial pressures. Providers welcomed back a stream of patients that remained below pre-pandemic levels but generally helped strengthen operating margins over the course of the year. Kaiser Permanente is secure in its place as the country’s largest nonprofit health system. (Muoio, 6/17)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, writes in his new book that early in the pandemic, he worried that "we were in trouble if citizens were growing distrustful of the government’s approach to COVID." His memoir hits shelves Tuesday.
Stat:
Inside Anthony Fauci’s ‘On Call’: 9 Health And Science Takeaways From The Memoir Of America’s Most Famous Doctor
Anthony Fauci spent 40 years in the top echelons of government. It was no accident. To read the forthcoming memoir by the country’s former top infectious disease expert, “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service,” a copy of which was obtained by STAT, is to get a sense of his finesse while advising seven presidents. He strove, he writes, to speak with complete candor and stay out of politics, while remaining strategic in pushing for policies he considered vital to public health. “On Call" is officially being released Tuesday. (Mast, 6/16)
The Atlantic:
Anthony Fauci: The First Three Months Of The Pandemic
On new year’s day 2020, I was zipping up my fleece to head outside when the phone in the kitchen rang. I picked it up to find a reporter on the line. “Dr. Fauci,” he said, “there’s something strange going on in Central China. I’m hearing that a bunch of people have some kind of pneumonia. I’m wondering, have you heard anything?” I thought he was probably referring to influenza, or maybe a return of SARS, which in 2002 and 2003 had infected about 8,000 people and killed more than 750. SARS had been bad, particularly in Hong Kong, but it could have been much, much worse. (Fauci, 6/16)
The Hill:
Greene Alleges Fauci Committed 'Crimes Against Humanity' With COVID Response
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), speaking at a Turning Point Action conference on Saturday, vowed to have former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci sent to prison over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Dr. Anthony Fauci should be tried for crimes against humanity,” Greene said at the conference, in comments highlighted by Mediaite, leading to the crowd chanting, “lock him up.” (Roy, 6/15)
In other news about health care personnel —
The Washington Post:
Study: Subbing Lower-Paid Staff For RNs Could Cause Patient Deaths
If hospitals substitute lower-wage staff for registered nurses, patients may suffer, a new analysis suggests. Published in the journal Medical Care, the study coincides with a nationwide RN shortage and reports of widespread burnout among RNs. To fill the gap, many hospitals have turned to “team nursing,” a model that uses fewer RNs as supervisors of a team of lower-wage health-care workers such as licensed practical nurses and nurse assistants. (Blakemore, 6/15)
The Baltimore Sun:
Ellicott City Nursing Home Accused Of Providing Poor Care
The owner of an Ellicott City nursing home will be required to pay the state $400,000 and allow an independent monitoring company to oversee the facility for three years under the terms of a settlement agreement announced Friday afternoon by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. (Roberts, 6/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
When Caring For Your Parents Comes At A Cost To Your Career
Tens of millions of Americans are straining under the burden of two jobs: the work they’re paid to do, and the task of providing care for older family members. The double shift can come at a career cost. Caregivers who are also working full time report turning down promotions or seeking less-demanding assignments. Some switch companies, or say they’ve had to choose care duties over their careers. (Ansberry, 6/15)
US Patent Office Takes Aim At Pharma Industry Pricing Strategy
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is targeting "patent thickets," a tactic used by companies to delay arrival of competing generic medicines, which typically cost less. Meanwhile, the CEO of Novo Nordisk is set to testify before the Senate about the high cost of Ozempic and Wegovy.
Stat:
Patent Office Offers New Rule To Thwart Common Pharma Price Tactic
In a bid to prevent the patent system from being abused, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has proposed a new rule designed to stem the use of so-called patent thickets, which are wielded by pharmaceutical companies to delay the arrival of lower-cost generic medicines in the marketplace. (Silverman, 6/17)
Reuters:
Novo Nordisk CEO To Testify In US Senate Hearing On High Cost Of Ozempic, Wegovy
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions said on Friday that Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Jorgensen has agreed to testify voluntarily in a hearing focusing on U.S. prices for weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. A U.S. Senate health panel vote that was scheduled for its June 18 meeting, to decide whether to subpoena Novo to answer questions about U.S. prices for the blockbuster drugs, is no longer necessary and will be canceled, Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the committee, said. (6/14)
FiercePharma:
The Top 10 Best-Paid CEOs In Big Pharma In 2023
One surefire sign things are starting to balance out when it comes to C-suite compensation? The fact that a Johnson & Johnson helmsman has once again topped the list. (Kansteiner, Sagonowsky, Liu, Dunleavy and Becker, 6/17)
More on pharma and tech —
Fox News:
Study Discovers 'Trigger Gene' In IBD As Researchers Seek Drugs To Prevent It
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) — which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis — affects around 3.1 million U.S. adults. The disease can cause debilitating symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, blood in the stool and more. Now, researchers at the U.K.’s Francis Crick Institute, working with UCL and Imperial College London, have discovered a genetic component — referred to as a "weak spot" in the DNA — that is present in 95% of those living with the disorder. (Rudy, 6/16)
Stat:
Blood Tests For Circulating Tumor DNA Raise Hopes And Questions
The hope for many cancer patients who go through surgery is that they’ll be cured after the surgeon removes the tumor. The question that lingers is whether they got it all out — if the surgery happened in time before cancer cells scattered off of the primary tumor to seed unseen metastases or if some microscopic malignancy was left behind near the original cancer site. (Chen, 6/17)
The New York Times:
How A.I. Is Revolutionizing Drug Development
The laboratory at Terray Therapeutics is a symphony of miniaturized automation. Robots whir, shuttling tiny tubes of fluids to their stations. Scientists in blue coats, sterile gloves and protective glasses monitor the machines. But the real action is happening at nanoscale: Proteins in solution combine with chemical molecules held in minuscule wells in custom silicon chips that are like microscopic muffin tins. Every interaction is recorded, millions and millions each day, generating 50 terabytes of raw data daily — the equivalent of more than 12,000 movies. (Lohr, 6/17)
KFF Health News:
Americans With HIV Are Living Longer. Federal Spending Isn’t Keeping Up
Malcolm Reid recently marked the anniversary of his HIV diagnosis on Facebook. “Diagnosed with HIV 28 years ago, AND TODAY I THRIVE,” he wrote in a post in April, which garnered dozens of responses. Reid, an advocate for people with HIV, said he’s happy he made it to age 66. But growing older has come with a host of health issues. He survived kidney cancer and currently juggles medications to treat HIV, high blood pressure, and Type 2 diabetes. “It’s a lot to manage,” he said. (Whitehead, 6/17)
Federal Effort To Lower Opioid Overdoses By 40% Failed To Work
Stat says the study, which began in 2019 and was aimed at using evidence-based interventions, didn't actually curb opioid overdose deaths. Separately, the Boston Globe reports on growing overdoses in that city last year, and KCUR reports on an opioid antidote initiative from Kansas prisons.
Stat:
Ambitious Federal Study Did Not Curb Opioid Overdose Deaths
In 2019, amid an ever-worsening drug crisis, the federal government launched a research study with an ambitious goal: to lower opioid overdoses in participating communities by 40% using evidence-based interventions like distributing naloxone and providing access to addiction medications. (Facher, 6/16)
The Boston Globe:
Opioid-Related Overdoses Grew In Boston Last Year
Amid the encouraging decline in opioid-related deaths across Massachusetts in 2023, there was one significant exception: the City of Boston, which recorded the highest number of deaths in seven years, according to newly released state data. The higher number of overdose deaths was a grim reminder Boston remains the epicenter of the opioid crisis in Massachusetts, said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the city’s public health commissioner, in an interview Thursday. (Laughlin, 6/14)
KCUR:
Kansas Prisons Will Give Doses Of Opioid Antidote To Some Inmates When They're Released
Some inmates leaving Kansas prisons are returning to civilian life with a potentially lifesaving tool in hand. The Kansas Department of Corrections recently launched a program that provides the outgoing inmates with naloxone, the opioid antidote that can quickly reverse the effects of an overdose. The medication, which is also sold under the brand name Narcan, can combat the deadly effects of drugs like prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl. (Lysen, 6/17)
Los Angeles Times:
Judge Halts Ban On Syringe Programs In El Dorado County
El Dorado County cannot enforce its ban on programs that hand out clean syringes as a legal battle continues between the county and the California Department of Public Health, a Superior Court judge has ruled. Judge Gary S. Slossberg granted a preliminary injunction to prevent El Dorado County from enforcing an ordinance that makes it unlawful to operate syringe programs in its unincorporated areas. (Alpert Reyes, 6/15)
The New York Times:
Pregnant, Addicted And Fighting The Pull Of Drugs
Many pregnant women who struggle with drugs put off prenatal care, feeling ashamed and judged. But as fatal overdoses rise, some clinics see pregnancy as an ideal time to help them confront addiction. (Hoffman, 6/16)
Person Or Property? Texas High Court Won't Weigh In On State Of Embryos
A Dallas IVF patient still may appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to have her embryos declared as people. Also in the news: fallout from the Southern Baptist vote and a defense policy measure that includes provisions on abortion and transgender care.
The Washington Post:
Texas High Court Declines To Decide If Embryos Are People Or Property
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider whether frozen embryos are people or property in the eyes of the law — a ruling that could have had dramatic consequences in a state where in vitro fertilization is booming. “I’m happy that IVF stays the way it is,” said Patrick Wright, the attorney for the prevailing party in the case, who was sued amid a divorce. Yet he cautioned that the issue is likely to resurface during next year’s legislative session. “This is just the start. ”The case was brought by a Dallas-area woman after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and a Texas law making abortion a felony — punishable by up to life in prison — was “triggered” to take effect. (Hennessy-Fiske, 6/14)
NBC News:
Southern Baptist Convention’s Opposition To IVF Leaves Some Hurt And Grappling With Their Options
Some Southern Baptist women said they were already grappling with infertility or undergoing IVF in ways that align with their faith. (Harris, 6/14)
Reuters:
US House Approves Defense Policy Bill With Divisive Provision On Abortion, Transgender Troops
The U.S. House Of Representatives on Friday passed its version of the annual defense policy bill that included measures taking aim at abortion rights and treatment of transgender service members, divisive social issues which threaten to derail the must-pass legislation. The Senate Armed Services Committee will now work with the House to form a compromise version of the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA. (Stone and Cowan, 6/14)
CBS News:
Abortion, Wigs For Cancer Patients, IVF: Health Insurance Coverage Changes In Minnesota
This session, the Minnesota Legislature approved new coverage requirements for health insurance plans in an effort to reduce out-of-pocket care costs. Abortions, gender-affirming care, prosthetics and wigs for cancer patients are among the new mandates for health plans. The changes approved will go into effect January 1. (Cummings, 6/14)
Major US Heat Wave Could Affect You Even More If You Take Certain Meds
Diuretics, ACE inhibitors, beta blockers, antidepressants, and stimulants for ADHD are just some of the medications that could cause dehydration, raise your risk of fainting, or other problems. Doctors are advising people to use air conditioning and to drink plenty of water.
The New York Times:
These Common Medications Can Make Heat Waves More Dangerous
A major heat wave is expected to hit much of the eastern United States this week. And millions of people across the country are taking medications that may make them more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Taking certain drugs — including some used to treat mental health conditions, high blood pressure and allergies — can make it even more difficult to stay hydrated or efficiently cool your body when it’s hot outside. Here’s what to know, and how to stay safe during scorching temperatures. (Mogg, 6/15)
Houston Chronicle:
How Heat And Humidity In Houston Can Worsen Your Mental Health
Krystin Holmes, a licensed marriage and family therapist with the Harris Center for Mental Health, said a person’s mental health suffers when the heat prevents them from doing activities they normally would. “Mental health symptoms can become exacerbated from excessive heat,” Holmes said. “Sometimes people will isolate and stay indoors, not see their friends as much and skip activities just because of the severe heat.” (Nickerson, 6/15)
More health news from across the U.S. —
CIDRAP:
Salmonella Linked To Pet Dragons Sickens At Least 15 In 9 States
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said at least 15 people in nine states have been sickened with Salmonella linked to pet bearded dragons. Four people have required hospitalization, but no deaths have been reported. New York has reported four cases, Ohio and California have each reported three cases, and Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia have each reported a single case. (Soucheray, 6/14)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. County Department Of Public Health Hit By Phishing Attack
The personal information of more than 200,000 people in Los Angeles County was potentially exposed after a hacker used a phishing email to steal the login credentials of 53 public health employees, the county announced Friday. Details that were possibly accessed in the February data breach include the first and last names, dates of birth, diagnoses, prescription information, medical record numbers, health insurance information, Social Security numbers and other financial information of Department of Public Health clients, employees and other individuals. (Fry, 6/14)
Stat:
Why CalPERS Picked Blue Shield Over Elevance For PPO Health Plans
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System is making a drastic change to one of its major health insurance plans for the state’s employees and retirees: It’s switching health insurance carriers, and forcing its new partners to earn their fees instead of automatically getting them. (Herman, 6/17)
The New York Times:
Medical Experts Alarmed By Out-Of-Hospital Cesareans In Florida
A new law in Florida allowing doctors to perform cesarean sections in outpatient birthing centers has raised serious safety concerns among medical experts, who say the procedures carry a small but real risk of life-threatening complications and should not be undertaken outside hospitals. The proposed new facilities, to be called advanced birth centers, will not be able to rapidly mobilize extra staff, equipment and expertise should complications suddenly occur, as a hospital would, critics noted. (Rabin, 6/15)
KFF Health News:
Montana Creates Emergency ‘Drive-Thru’ Blood Pickup Service For Rural Ambulances
Crystal Hiwalker wonders if her heart and lungs would have kept working if the ambulance crew had been able to give her a transfusion as the blood drained from her body during a stormy, 100-mile ride. Because of the 2019 snowstorm, it took 2.5 hours to drive from her small town of Lame Deer, Montana, to the advanced trauma center in Billings. (Zionts, 6/17)
NPR:
Half Of The U.S. Military Bases Are In 'Health Care Deserts'
For hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops and their families, when the Pentagon orders them to find health care off base there is none. An NPR analysis found that 50% of active duty military installations stand within federally designated Healthcare Professional Shortage Areas (HPSA). Those are places where medical services are hard to find — commonly called “health care deserts.” (Lawrence, 6/17)
Viewpoints: Collaboration Needed To Tackle Superbugs; MedPAC Would Protect Patients From Surprise Bills
Editorial writers discuss superbugs, medical billing, AI health applications, and more.
Harvard Public Health:
A New Model Of Drug Discovery Could Change The Game On Superbugs
A growing scourge of superbugs poses a grave threat to global health. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) contributes to nearly five million deaths annually and could result in more than $1 trillion in economic losses globally, every year, by the end of this decade. Bacteria are developing resistance to the most powerful antibiotics, and existing drugs could become obsolete. But a nontraditional model of drug discovery and development could change the game. Already, the model is working against one of the most notorious AMR offenders—Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which causes tuberculosis (TB). This unconventional drug discovery model has the potential to help accelerate the fight against other disease threats. (Mundel, 6/13)
The New York Times:
Even Doctors Like Me Are Falling Into This Medical Bill Trap
As of 2022, federal law protects patients from surprise bills if they are unknowingly treated by out-of-network doctors. But there is no federal protection for patients who are unknowingly treated in higher-priced hospital affiliates that look like normal doctors’ offices or urgent care clinics. (Danielle Ofri, 6/17)
The New York Times:
Surgeon General: Social Media Platforms Need A Health Warning
One of the most important lessons I learned in medical school was that in an emergency, you don’t have the luxury to wait for perfect information. You assess the available facts, you use your best judgment, and you act quickly. (Vivek H. Murthy, 6/17)
Stat:
Oversight Of Health AI Applications Should Be A Democratic Process
AI development is at a flash point; developers from some of the largest, most successful companies in the world are leaving high-paying jobs to start health tech companies. Providers, regulators, and industry leaders are (understandably) looking for regulatory frameworks to ensure AI applications are trustworthy and patient-centric. (Julie Yoo, 6/17)
Stat:
Health Care Issues Of Hypochondria, As Viewed By A Hypochondriac
A late-night Flomax commercial is sometimes all it takes for me to start spinning in a cycle of anxiety. If I don’t need Flomax to help me pee better, then I imagine I probably need a screening for prostate cancer. I’m a hypochondriac. I’m also a health care executive with insight into how the U.S. health care system works — and doesn’t work — which may contribute to my hyper focus on health. (Hal Rosenbluth, 6/17)