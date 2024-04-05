Tenn. Gov. Sent Bill Requiring Anti-Abortion Group’s Video Shown In Schools

If signed, Tennessee would become the latest state to require that the "Baby Olivia" video, or equivalent, is watched by public school kids. The video has been criticized as political propaganda, and its accuracy is debated. Separately, a state court is weighing a request to block Tennessee's abortion ban during pregnancy complications.

AP: Tennessee Lawmakers Pass Bill To Require Anti-Abortion Group Video, Or Comparable, In Public Schools

Tennessee would become the latest state to require public school students to watch a video on fetal development produced by an anti-abortion group, or something comparable, under legislation that is headed to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. The GOP-dominated Senate passed the legislation Thursday, with the five Democrats in attendance and one Republican voting to oppose. The Senate voted down various Democratic amendments. (Kruesi and Mattise, 4/4)

Reuters: Tennessee Court Weighs Blocking Abortion Ban During Pregnancy Complications

A Tennessee state court on Thursday weighed a bid by a group of doctors and women to block officials from enforcing the state's near-total ban on abortion in instances when dangerous pregnancy complications arise. Lawyers for seven women who were denied abortions following pregnancy complications and two doctors told the three-judge panel in Tennessee's Twelfth Judicial District Court in Nashville that a medical exception in the state's abortion ban was so vague that physicians were turning away patients seeking emergency care. (Raymond, 4/4)

AP: Judge Finds Last 4 Of 11 Anti-Abortion Activists Guilty In A 2021 Tennessee Clinic Blockade

The final four of 11 anti-abortion activists charged with blocking access to a Tennessee clinic in 2021 have been convicted of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Paul Place were found guilty Tuesday by a federal judge in Nashville. They face up to six months in prison, five years of supervised release, and fines of up to $10,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee. (Loller, 4/4)

Abortion news from Indiana, Wisconsin, and Florida —

AP: Lawsuit Challenging Indiana Abortion Ban Survives A State Challenge

The Indiana Court of Appeals gave an incremental win Thursday to a group of residents suing the state over its near-total abortion ban, arguing that it violates a state law protecting religious freedom. The three-judge panel’s ruling agreed with a lower court that plaintiffs with a religious objection to the ban should be exempt from it. But the written decision had no immediate effect and may be challenged in the state Supreme Court within the next 45 days. (Volmert, 4/5)

AP: Wisconsin Doctor Who Sued To Protect Abortion Access Joins Congressional Race

A doctor who performs abortions became the first Democratic candidate in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District on Thursday, entering the race for the seat opened up by the surprise retirement of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher. Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an obstetrician and gynecologist, launched her candidacy two weeks before Gallagher’s expected departure date. Because of the timing of his resignation, there will be no special election. (Bauer, 4/4)

KFF Health News: Florida Limits Abortion — For Now

The Florida Supreme Court handed down dual abortion rulings this week. One said voters will be allowed to decide in November whether to create a state right to abortion. The other ruling, though, allows a 15-week ban to take effect immediately — before an even more sweeping, six-week ban replaces it in May. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is doubling down on his administration’s health care accomplishments as he kicks off his general election campaign. (Rovner, 4/4)

Axios: Florida Abortion Fund Sees Little 'Rage Giving' Despite Looming Six-Week Ban

Donations poured into the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund after the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022, but a similar spike has yet to materialize this week as the clock started ticking for a new six-week abortion ban to go into effect May 1. (Varnm 4/5)

