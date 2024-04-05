- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Dietary Choices Are Linked to Higher Rates of Preeclampsia Among Latinas
Researchers at the USC Keck School of Medicine found that Latinas who ate vegetables, fruits, and healthy oils-based foods had fewer incidences of preeclampsia. More research is needed to determine the exact diet that could be beneficial. (Vanessa G. Sánchez, )
Biden Is Right About $35 Insulin Cap but Exaggerates Prior Costs for Medicare Enrollees
Most Medicare enrollees likely were not paying a monthly average of $400 — as President Joe Biden stated — before the insulin cap took effect. However, because costs and other factors result in widely varying prices, some Medicare enrollees might have paid that much in a given month. (Samantha Putterman, PolitiFact, )
More Kids Are Dying of Drug Overdoses. Could Pediatricians Do More to Help?
The surge in overdose deaths among teens is opening a new path to treatment: pediatricians. A doctor in Massachusetts shows how it works with a 17-year-old patient. (Martha Bebinger, WBUR, )
Amylyx Pulls ALS Drug From US Market After Study Shows No Benefit
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced Thursday that it is voluntarily halting sales in the U.S. and Canada of Relyvrio, a drug contentiously approved by the FDA for patients with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. A recent clinical trial showed the medicine failed to extend life or improve symptoms.
AP:
Why Amylyx Is Pulling ALS Drug Relyvrio From US Market After Study
The maker of a drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease that recently failed in a large study said Thursday it will pull the medicine from the market, acknowledging it didn’t help patients with the deadly neurological condition. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced it will voluntarily halt sales and marketing of the drug in the U.S. and Canada, where new patients will no longer be able to get a prescription. (Perrone, 4/4)
CIDRAP:
FDA Approves New Antibiotic For Multiple Bacterial Infections
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday approved the novel antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium for injection) for treating serious bacterial infections in adults and children. The approval of the cephalosporin antibiotic is for three indications: (1) Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB), including right-sided infective endocarditis, in adults; (2) acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection (ABSSSI) in adults; (3) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults and children as young as 3 months. (Dall, 4/4)
Reuters:
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Shows Promise In Treating Aggressive Lung Cancer
AstraZeneca said on Friday its blockbuster cancer drug Imfinzi helped improve overall and progression-free survival in patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer. The drug demonstrated "statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement" in the dual primary goals of overall survival and progression-free survival in patients for whom the disease had not worsened following concurrent chemoradiotherapy in a late-stage trial, according to AstraZeneca. (4/5)
Reuters:
Boehringer To Lay Off Salespeople As Humira Biosimilar Sales Lag
Boehringer Ingelheim on Thursday said it will lay off some of its salesforce due to poor U.S. sales of its biosimilar version of AbbVie’s (ABBV.N) blockbuster arthritis treatment Humira.The German drugmaker said it planned to reduce its customer-facing teams in favor of a hybrid in-person and virtual sales model by June 30, in large part because pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) had kept branded Humira on their lists of medicines for reimbursement. (Wingrove, 4/5)
Politico:
FDA Says Regulatory Solution Is Needed For Hemp-Derived Products
Top FDA officials working on cannabis policy said Thursday that regulatory uncertainty for hemp-derived products is a problem, but argued that only Congress can create a new regulatory pathway to fix the issue. “[CBD and Delta-8 regulation] are two problems that are the consequence of the 2018 Farm Bill,” said FDA Senior Science Advisor and Cannabis Products Committee Lead Patrick Cournoyer. “Both of those problems need a solution.” (Fertig, 4/4)
On covid vaccines and treatments —
CIDRAP:
Among Fully Vaccinated, Study Shows Paxlovid Does Not Shorten Symptoms
A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that, for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but having at least one risk factor for severe COVID, the antiviral drug Paxlovid did little to reduce symptom duration, but experts caution the findings might not apply to older patients. ... A total of 654 participants took Paxlovid, and 634 participants took the placebo. The study was conducted from July 2021 to July 2022. (Soucheray, 4/4)
Undark:
Interview: Puncturing Misconceptions About Vaccine Hesitancy
According to pediatrician David M. Higgins, parental vaccine hesitancy is not nearly as widespread as many believe. (Falk, 4/5)
Tenn. Gov. Sent Bill Requiring Anti-Abortion Group's Video Shown In Schools
If signed, Tennessee would become the latest state to require that the "Baby Olivia" video, or equivalent, is watched by public school kids. The video has been criticized as political propaganda, and its accuracy is debated. Separately, a state court is weighing a request to block Tennessee's abortion ban during pregnancy complications.
AP:
Tennessee Lawmakers Pass Bill To Require Anti-Abortion Group Video, Or Comparable, In Public Schools
Tennessee would become the latest state to require public school students to watch a video on fetal development produced by an anti-abortion group, or something comparable, under legislation that is headed to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. The GOP-dominated Senate passed the legislation Thursday, with the five Democrats in attendance and one Republican voting to oppose. The Senate voted down various Democratic amendments. (Kruesi and Mattise, 4/4)
Reuters:
Tennessee Court Weighs Blocking Abortion Ban During Pregnancy Complications
A Tennessee state court on Thursday weighed a bid by a group of doctors and women to block officials from enforcing the state's near-total ban on abortion in instances when dangerous pregnancy complications arise. Lawyers for seven women who were denied abortions following pregnancy complications and two doctors told the three-judge panel in Tennessee's Twelfth Judicial District Court in Nashville that a medical exception in the state's abortion ban was so vague that physicians were turning away patients seeking emergency care. (Raymond, 4/4)
AP:
Judge Finds Last 4 Of 11 Anti-Abortion Activists Guilty In A 2021 Tennessee Clinic Blockade
The final four of 11 anti-abortion activists charged with blocking access to a Tennessee clinic in 2021 have been convicted of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Paul Place were found guilty Tuesday by a federal judge in Nashville. They face up to six months in prison, five years of supervised release, and fines of up to $10,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee. (Loller, 4/4)
Abortion news from Indiana, Wisconsin, and Florida —
AP:
Lawsuit Challenging Indiana Abortion Ban Survives A State Challenge
The Indiana Court of Appeals gave an incremental win Thursday to a group of residents suing the state over its near-total abortion ban, arguing that it violates a state law protecting religious freedom. The three-judge panel’s ruling agreed with a lower court that plaintiffs with a religious objection to the ban should be exempt from it. But the written decision had no immediate effect and may be challenged in the state Supreme Court within the next 45 days. (Volmert, 4/5)
AP:
Wisconsin Doctor Who Sued To Protect Abortion Access Joins Congressional Race
A doctor who performs abortions became the first Democratic candidate in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District on Thursday, entering the race for the seat opened up by the surprise retirement of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher. Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an obstetrician and gynecologist, launched her candidacy two weeks before Gallagher’s expected departure date. Because of the timing of his resignation, there will be no special election. (Bauer, 4/4)
KFF Health News:
Florida Limits Abortion — For Now
The Florida Supreme Court handed down dual abortion rulings this week. One said voters will be allowed to decide in November whether to create a state right to abortion. The other ruling, though, allows a 15-week ban to take effect immediately — before an even more sweeping, six-week ban replaces it in May. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is doubling down on his administration’s health care accomplishments as he kicks off his general election campaign. (Rovner, 4/4)
Axios:
Florida Abortion Fund Sees Little 'Rage Giving' Despite Looming Six-Week Ban
Donations poured into the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund after the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022, but a similar spike has yet to materialize this week as the clock started ticking for a new six-week abortion ban to go into effect May 1. (Varnm 4/5)
Opill Contraceptive Covered At Zero Cost For Some By CVS Caremark
The birth control pill will be added to CVS' PBM subsidiary's list of preventive services oral contraceptives so it will be available for free to many plan sponsors. Separately, a new study found over 1 in 8 new mothers said they'd experienced mistreatment during childbirth.
Reuters:
CVS Caremark To Cover Perrigo's Opill In US At Zero Cost For Plan Sponsors
CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefit management subsidiary of CVS Health Corp will add Perrigo's birth control pill to its preventive services oral contraceptives list and make it available at no cost for many plan sponsors, according to a pharmacy update on March 28. The U.S. FDA in July approved over-the-counter use of Perrigo's drug Opill, making it the first oral contraceptive in the country which can be purchased without prescription. (4/4)
More on pregnancy and childbirth —
The Hill:
More Than 1 In 8 New Mothers Report Mistreatment During Childbirth: Study
As the U.S. grapples with a maternal health crisis, a new study shows more than 1 out of 8 new moms are shouted at, scolded or ignored by a healthcare provider during their deliveries. The study published in JAMA Network Open Thursday used data from the 2020 Postpartum Assessment of Health Survey, a large-scale data collection effort on the health and well-being of postpartum people conducted by Columbia University. (O’Connell-Domenech, 4/4)
Stateline:
To Close Racial Gap In Maternal Health, Some States Take Aim At ‘Implicit Bias’
“The biggest thing is that they’re not being listened to,” said Sutton-El, founder of Birth in Color, a nonprofit that offers doula services to expecting Virginians. Doulas support and advocate for pregnant patients. ... As the United States contends with stark racial disparities in maternal health, experts are pushing states to mandate training for medical professionals to combat “implicit bias,” the prejudiced attitudes a person might hold without being aware of it. Lawmakers in more states are heeding that call. (Hassanein, 4/5)
KFF Health News:
Dietary Choices Are Linked To Higher Rates Of Preeclampsia Among Latinas
For pregnant Latinas, food choices could reduce the risk of preeclampsia, a dangerous type of high blood pressure, and a diet based on cultural food preferences, rather than on U.S. government benchmarks, is more likely to help ward off the illness, a new study shows. Researchers at the USC Keck School of Medicine found that a combination of solid fats, refined grains, and cheese was linked to higher rates of preeclampsia among a group of low-income Latinas in Los Angeles. (Sánchez, 4/5)
MPR News:
For Many Minnesota Women, Postpartum Depression’s Grip Is Real, But Care Can Be Elusive
Baby A’saan’s meal time is right around 5 p.m. Cassidy Romaine, his mom, settles on their couch to breastfeed surrounded by plants — greenery that Romaine, an aspiring gardener and herbalist, says helps keep her sane. At five months postpartum, Romaine’s been doing well managing a new baby and her own mental health. Her last two pregnancies were much harder, including one where she went into premature labor and lost her baby girl a few days after birth. (Miles, 4/4)
On sexual health —
The Wall Street Journal:
FDA To Drop Ban On Sperm Donations From Gay And Bisexual Men
The Food and Drug Administration is making plans to significantly expand the number of gay and bisexual men who could donate sperm anonymously. Longstanding agency rules ban anonymous sperm donations by men who acknowledged having sex with other men during the previous five years, to reduce the risk of spreading pathogens including HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. (Essley Whyte and Dockser Marcus, 4/4)
Newsweek:
Women More Likely To Expect Orgasms With Other Women
The orgasm gap between men and women may also be affected by the gender of their sexual partner, new research has found. ... Previous research has consistently shown that men are more likely to achieve orgasm during sexual activity compared to women. Now, according to a new paper in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, women are more likely to expect clitoral stimulation and orgasm when having sex with a woman than with a man. (Thomson, 4/4)
Reuters:
UN Rights Body Adopts First Resolution To Protect Rights Of Intersex People
The United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday voted to adopt a resolution designed to protect the rights of intersex people, the first initiative of its kind that diplomats and rights groups described as an landmark moment for human rights. Twenty-four countries voted in favour, twenty-three abstained and none voted against the resolution, which was spearheaded by Finland, South Africa, Chile and Australia. (4/4)
As Bird Flu Spreads To More Cows, Top Expert Explains Threat To Humans
"We have never seen this scale of infections in mammals, and in such diversity of mammals," Dutch virologist Ron Fouchier, a leading expert on H5N1, told STAT. "Adaptation of virus to mammals is not a good thing."
Stat:
Avian Flu Expert Fouchier Not Convinced Threat To People Has Abated
News that H5N1 avian influenza has breached another mammalian species — this time dairy cows — has taken the flu science community aback. Though cows previously had been seen to be susceptible to human flu viruses, and could be experimentally infected with H5 in a lab, the absence of cow involvement until now in H5’s nearly 30-year history lulled scientists into thinking the species was outside the virus’s remit. Further elevating the concern this discovery has triggered is the fact that a dairy farm worker in Texas was infected with H5N1, though the unnamed individual’s only symptom was conjunctivitis. (Branswell, 4/5)
Reuters:
Wider Bird Flu Spread Raises Concern For Humans, Animal Health Body Says
The spread of bird flu to an increasing number of species and its widening geographic reach have raised the risks of humans being infected by the virus, the head of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday. Monique Eloit's comments come after the U.S. government reported cases of the disease in dairy cows in several states and a person in Texas, which she said would only be a strong concern if there had been a transmission between cows, something the U.S. authorities are still investigating. (De La Hamaide, 4/4)
Reuters:
Bird Flu Dairy Cow Outbreak Widens In Ohio, Kansas, New Mexico
Bird flu has infected a dairy herd in Ohio for the first time and was detected in additional herds in Kansas and New Mexico, according to the U.S. government, expanding an outbreak in cows that has raised concerns about possible risks to humans. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed infections in herds across six states since it first reported cases in Texas and Kansas on March 25. (Polansek, 4/4)
Roll Call:
Lawmakers Gather Information After Texas Bird Flu Case
The first human case of avian influenza in Texas this week has prompted Congress to gather information about the risks to public health and agriculture. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention held a bipartisan briefing with congressional agriculture staff about the person infected after exposure to infected dairy cattle, according to a congressional aide. And members of Congress plan to schedule a meeting with the Agriculture Department, which announced last month that “there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply or that this circumstance poses a risk to consumer health.” (Bridges, 4/4)
Reuters:
Scientists Investigate Thousands Of Dead Antarctic Penguins For Bird Flu
Has bird flu already killed hundreds, if not thousands of penguins in Antarctica? That's what researchers are seeking to find out after a scientific expedition last month found at least 532 dead Adelie penguins, with thousands more thought to have died, according to a statement from Federation University Australia. While the researchers suspect the deadly H5N1 bird flu virus killed the penguins, the field tests were inconclusive, the university said. (Spring, 4/4)
CMS: 2025's Medicare Advantage Prior Authorization Standards Are Set
Modern Healthcare says regulators will enhance Medicare Advantage "marketing, prior authorization, and network adequacy standards." The publication also reports that higher fines are working to make more hospitals disclose pricing.
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Prior Authorization Standards Set For 2025
Regulators will enhance Medicare Advantage marketing, prior authorization and network adequacy standards for 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a final rule Thursday. The agency set fixed compensation for agents and brokers to prohibit them from steering patients to plans that don't best suit their health needs. But CMS increased the pay cap for initial enrollments into plans by $100, versus the $31 proposed in November. (Berryman and Tepper, 4/4)
KFF Health News and Politifact:
Biden Is Right About $35 Insulin Cap But Exaggerates Prior Costs For Medicare Enrollees
The cost of insulin in the United States has risen considerably in recent years, with some estimates finding that Americans have paid around 10 times as much for the drug as people in other developed countries. But recent changes by the federal government and drug manufacturers have started to drive insulin prices down, something President Joe Biden often mentions at campaign events. (Putterman, 4/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Higher Fines Compel Most Hospitals To Disclose Prices
A year after federal regulators doubled down on price transparency requirements, most hospitals are complying with the law despite their insistence that the data isn't useful for patients. Researchers estimate at least three-quarters of hospitals have posted prices they negotiated with commercial insurers. That’s about a three-fold increase since 2021, when some hospitals argued the associated cost to compile the data, as well as its possible benefit to competitors, outweighed potential penalties. (Kacik, 4/4)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey Target Private Equity
Federal lawmakers are pushing for more oversight of private equity investment in the healthcare industry, citing the ongoing financial struggles of Steward Health Care hospitals. The national for-profit system has been selling and closing hospitals since last year, this week shuttering New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Lawmakers worry more facilities will close as Steward’s outstanding rent and vendor payments pile up. (Kacik, 4/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Mergers, Private Equity Deals Keep Law Firms Busy: Survey
Healthcare consolidation is expected to remain strong in the coming months, given likely cuts in interest rates, health systems’ ongoing pursuit of financial stability and expansion opportunities, and the growing influence of private equity in care delivery. Private equity firms are increasingly acquiring physician practices and healthcare staffing firms, while hospitals are exploring mergers to reduce costs through economies of scale. (Hartnett, 4/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Marshfield Clinic Health System Layoffs Hit Hundreds Of Workers
Marshfield Clinic Health System will lay off around 360 employees it had furloughed earlier this year, a spokesperson said. The nonprofit health system in January put about 3% of its workforce on temporary, non-paid leave as it manages rising labor and supply costs, among other financial challenges. Those employees will be laid off and given severance in early May, the spokesperson for the 11-hospital system said in a statement. (Kacik, 4/4)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Mercy Health Plans 75-Bed Wentzville Hospital
Mercy Health today announced plans to build a new 75-bed hospital in Wentzville near the intersection of Interstates 70 and 64. The Chesterfield-based Catholic health system today submitted a letter of intent to build the $650 million facility to the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees and regulates the construction of new hospitals. (Fentem, 4/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Change Healthcare Faces 2 Dozen Lawsuits Related To Breach
UnitedHealth Group is looking to simplify the legal battle over the Change Healthcare cyberattack. The conglomerate, which operates Change Healthcare through its Optum subsidiary, wants a judicial body to assign two dozen potential class action lawsuits to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville, according to a brief filed Wednesday. (Berryman, 4/4)
Scientists Find Cell-Squeezing Is Clue To Lung Damage From Asthma
Cells lining the airways can be damaged to destructive levels by constriction caused during an asthma attack, a study found, giving a possible new route to prevent asthma lung damage. Separately, experts warn of a prostate cancer "surge."
BBC:
Asthma: Scientists Find New Cause Of Lung Damage
UK scientists say they have found a new cause behind much of the damage asthma causes. Cells lining the airways are squeezed to destruction during an attack, their research shows. And drugs to prevent this, rather than manage its aftermath, might break the cycle of harm, the Kings College London researchers told the Science journal. (Roberts, 4/4)
Newsweek:
Warning Issued Over Prostate Cancer 'Surge'
Annual worldwide cases of prostate cancer are projected to double by 2040, according to new research from The Lancet Commission on the disease. However, some countries are expected to see a more dramatic increase than others. Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States, the American Cancer Society reports. Roughly one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, with nearly 300,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone. (Dewan, 4/4)
USA Today:
Most Common Cancer Types, 2022 Rates And Mortality Released: New Study
The release of 2022 cancer data gives the latest look into which types of cancer are most prevalent around the world as population growth expects to drive global cases as much as 77% by 2050. There were nearly 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths from cancer in 2022, said the study published Thursday in the journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, part of the American Cancer Society Journals. (Crowley, 4/4)
Axios:
Pig Kidney Transplant Raises Hopes For Clinical Trials
The success of the world's first pig kidney transplant could stoke large-scale clinical trials on implanting animal tissues in humans to help ease the organ shortage crisis. Why it matters: Demand for donated organs is vast as transplants have rebounded post-pandemic and the nation's troubled human donor organ system goes through a major overhaul. (Bettelheim, 4/5)
KFF Health News:
More Kids Are Dying Of Drug Overdoses. Could Pediatricians Do More To Help?
A 17-year-old boy with shaggy blond hair stepped onto the scale at Tri-River Family Health Center in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. After he was weighed, he headed for an exam room decorated with decals of planets and cartoon characters. A nurse checked his blood pressure. A pediatrician asked about school, home life, and his friendships. This seemed like a routine teen checkup, the kind that happens in thousands of pediatric practices across the U.S. every day — until the doctor popped his next question. (Bebinger, 4/5)
Hospitals Along Eclipse Path Prepare For Traffic Accidents, Eye Damage
Though millions of Americans will enjoy the upcoming total eclipse, increased traffic flow and potential "mass casualty events" mean that hundreds of hospitals have to be on high alert. Also in the news: a CPAP replacement, risks from junk food, and more.
Axios:
Eclipse 2024: Why Hospitals Are On High Alert
The public's massive enthusiasm for the upcoming total solar eclipse may only be matched by the anxiety felt by hundreds of hospitals in the path of totality. Why it matters: With millions of people flocking to big cities and small towns to witness Monday's eclipse, hospitals are on high alert for increased traffic accidents, the potential for mass casualty events and, of course, eye damage. (Goldman, 4/5)
CNN:
CPAP Replacement Works Well For The Overweight, Not Obese, Study Finds
An implant for obstructive sleep apnea — a serious sleep malady in which breathing stops for 10 seconds to two minutes many times an hour each night — works best in people who are overweight but not severely obese, a new study found. To qualify for the device, called a hypoglossal nerve stimulator, a person over 18 diagnosed with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea must be unable to adapt or refuse to wear a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine, the gold standard treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. (LaMotte, 4/4)
Newsweek:
Junk Food Warning Issued To Lonely People
A new study has found that women who feel lonely are more likely to have food cravings.The study from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Health studied 93 women and asked them questions about their support system and feelings of loneliness. They were then shown a variety of pictures, some with food that varied between sweet and savory. MRI scans recorded during the study found that regions of the brain linked to food cravings were activated when shown these pictures. (White, 4/4)
The Washington Post:
How Flotation Therapy May Help Anxiety And Eating Disorder
Flotation therapy — which involves floating in a tank of warm, salt-saturated water — is a popular and often expensive form of relaxation. Now, a small but growing body of research suggests it may also reduce symptoms of a variety of mental health conditions. ... “It calms the mind, sharpens our sense of the body and helps us live in the moment — all of which can break the cycle of negative thoughts,” said Sahib Khalsa, principal investigator and clinical director at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research in Tulsa, a hub of float therapy research. (Zimmerman, 4/4)
Stat:
Dogs On Prozac: What Pet Anti-Anxiety Meds Reveal About Owners
Dogs, our sunny, selfless shadows, crave little more than a daily walk, a treat or two, and their human’s happiness. But increasingly, their own happiness is the topic of concern in veterinarian offices, dog parks, and internet forums. Prozac prescriptions for dogs are on the rise, veterinarians across the country acknowledge, along with a myriad of cheaper generic mood stabilizers sold for humans but applied to pets’ separation anxiety, socialization fears, biting habits, or other problematic behavior. (Owermohle, 4/5)
Judge: Border Patrol Responsible For Health Of Detained Migrant Kids
Federal governments must take care of detainees regardless of whether they’ve been formally processed, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Arizona, lawmakers OK'd major reforms for assisted living facilities, with standards enshrined in law.
The Hill:
Border Patrol Must Care For Migrant Children It Locks Up, Federal Judge Rules
When the federal government locks migrants up, it’s responsible for them — regardless of whether they’ve been formally processed, a federal judge found Wednesday. As migrant crossings over the border between Mexico and Southern California have overwhelmed local detention facilities, thousands of people have been left to camp in the desert, often for days. (Elbein, 4/4)
Arizona Republic:
Arizona Legislature OKs Major Reforms For Assisted Living Facilities
Arizona seniors residing in assisted living facilities could soon have better protections and standards enshrined in state law. Proposed legislation to increase the Arizona Department of Health Service's ability to regulate assisted living facilities passed the Legislature on Thursday, after a final 59-0 vote in the House of Representatives. It now heads to Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk, where her signature to make it law is likely. (Jayaraman, 4/4)
The New York Times:
New York Has A Budget Trick To Try On The Federal Government
Facing increased Medicaid enrollment and a cash crunch across New York’s health care system, Democrats in Albany hope to employ a maneuver that they say will allow the state to generate billions of dollars a year essentially out of thin air. The proposal takes advantage of a loophole in the Medicaid reimbursement process that allows states to bill the federal government for billions of dollars. (Ashford, 4/5)
MPR News:
Minnesota’s Rural Ambulance Providers Look To State Capitol For Their Own Lifeline
For Dodge Center emergency medical technician Brooke Yennie, her ambulance is a vessel. “We can be on the truck and we could bring life into it, and we can be here when life is going out,” Yennie said, “So many stages of life come through here.” The Dodge Center Ambulance rig she’s worked on for the past four years is a mini emergency room on wheels. Cupboards and drawers are stuffed to the brim with IVs, breathing tubes, medicine and an entire bag filled with everything Yennie would use to deliver a baby on the truck (she’s done it twice). (Roth, 4/5)
In news from Colorado —
USA Today:
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Hospitalized, Underwent Surgery To Remove Blood Clot From Leg
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was hospitalized and underwent surgery this week after doctors discovered a blood clot in her leg. Boebert was admitted to the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Monday afternoon due to severe swelling her leg, her campaign said in a release. She was diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, which causes blood clots in the leg due to pelvic artery swelling. Doctors removed the clot and inserted a stent in a Tuesday morning surgery, the release stated. (Crowley, 4/3)
Colorado Sun:
Faith Winter, A Top Democrat In The Colorado Senate, Is Seeking Treatment For Substance Abuse
Assistant Senate Majority Leader Faith Winter, the No. 3 Democrat in the Colorado Senate, is seeking medical treatment for substance abuse, she told The Colorado Sun on Thursday. Winter is specifically seeking assistance with alcoholism. (Paul, 4/4)
Colorado Sun:
Colorado Jails Scramble To Find Funds To Continue A New Opioid Treatment Program
Colorado jail leaders are scrambling to find funding to maintain a new state-mandated program that provides medication and therapy to people in jail who are addicted to opioids. Jail leaders knew a one-time federal grant would help them launch a program to treat people’s addiction with medications such as methadone, naltrexone and buprenorphine during the initiative’s inaugural year. (Flowers, 4/5)
The New York Times:
Why Are Older Americans Drinking So Much?
The phone awakened Doug Nordman at 3 a.m. A surgeon was calling from a hospital in Grand Junction, Colo., where Mr. Nordman’s father had arrived at the emergency room, incoherent and in pain, and then lost consciousness. At first, the staff had thought he was suffering a heart attack, but a CT scan found that part of his small intestine had been perforated. A surgical team repaired the hole, saving his life, but the surgeon had some questions. “Was your father an alcoholic?” he asked. The doctors had found Dean Nordman malnourished, his peritoneal cavity “awash with alcohol.” (Span, 3/30)
Harvard Public Health:
Palliative Care Could Be A Game Changer For Public Health
"Being ill is like a full-time job,” says Andrew E. Kaufman, a 60-year-old author. Kaufman lives with myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease, as well as other chronic conditions, and his self-care requires a lot of time—and communication. The cascade of his own needs “is frustrating and causes anxiety and a whole host of issues.” Lucky for Kaufman, he lives in California, where he has help from a palliative care team. California is one of the first states in the country to require insurance companies that administer Medicaid benefits to fully cover palliative care services for eligible residents. (Kleeman, 4/4)
The Wall Street Journal:
Snapchat’s Friend-Ranking Feature Adds To Teen Anxiety
A Snapchat feature lets paying users see their position in their friends’ digital orbits. For some teens, whose friends are everything, it’s adding to their anxiety. Snapchat+ is the app’s $4-a-month subscription service. Subscribers can check where they rank with a particular friend based on how often that friend communicates with them. The result is automatically rendered in a solar-system metaphor: Are you Mercury, the planet closest to your friend? Great! Uranus? Bad sign. (Jargon, 3/30)
Undark:
When Infection Sparks Obsession: PANDAS And PANS
When Angela Tang's teenage son came down with a baffling illness, few households could have been better equipped to deal with it. The family lives in a wealthy Los Angeles suburb. Both parents are doctors — Tang in internal medicine, her husband in infectious disease — and their son, a straight-A student well-liked at school, had been cared for by the family’s pediatrician since birth. Still, the parents worried as their son’s symptoms appeared, seemingly out of the blue, in September 2018: He’d meticulously line up pencils in groups of five, recite prayers unrelentingly, make homework illegible as he had to erase or cross out every C, D, and F. (Landhuis, 4/3)
The New York Times:
What Happened When This Italian Province Invested In Babies
In a municipal building in the heart of the alpine city of Bolzano, Stefano Baldo clocked out of work early for his breastfeeding break. “It’s clear I don’t breastfeed,” Mr. Baldo, a 38-year-old transportation administrator, said in his office decorated with pictures of his wife and six children. But with his wife home with a newborn, one of the parents was entitled by law to take the time, and he needed to pick up the kids. “It’s very convenient.” (Horowitz and Pianigiani, 4/1)
Editorial writers tackle pharmaceutical prices, bird flu, the post-Roe situation, and more.
The Washington Post:
No, Big Pharma’s High Prices Don’t Drive Innovation
This year, for the first time, a handful of prescription drug manufacturers will negotiate with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services over how much taxpayers will pay for their costly drugs. Big pharmaceutical companies have long argued that such price negotiations will lower their profits, reducing their ability to innovate. But is that true? (Avik Roy and Gregg Girvan, 4/4)
Newsweek:
The USDA Isn't Inspiring Confidence With Its Bird Flu Response
he government is freaking us out on bird flu. It's not what they're saying—it's what they are not saying. (Andrew deCoriolis and Gail Hansen, 4/4)
Bloomberg:
Bird Flu In Cows And A Human Worries Scientists. Time For Vigilance
The bird flu keeps catching the world off guard by finding new ways to spread — this time finding an unexpected host in cows. (Lisa Jarvis, 4/4)
The Washington Post:
Republicans Down, Abortion Up. What Did Overturning Roe Achieve?
The Florida Supreme Court’s go-ahead on Monday for a November abortion referendum sets in motion the most significant electoral contest on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Floridians will decide whether to override the legislature’s six-week abortion ban, which the court upheld, with a constitutional amendment allowing unfettered abortion access until about 24 weeks of pregnancy. (Jason Willick, 4/5)
Stat:
Personalized Medicine: We're Not There Yet
When Francis Collins, then-director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, testified before Congress in 2003 about the significance of sequencing the human genome that year, he introduced personalized medicine as a new concept. He predicted that in 10 years personalized medicine would allow physicians to employ “predictive genetic tests … so that each of us can learn of our individual risks for future illness and practice more effective health maintenance and disease prevention.” Collins didn’t stop there. (Edward Abrahams and Christopher J. Wells, 4/5)