The Peak Of The Covid-Flu-RSV Tripledemic May Have Passed

Key indicators for respiratory illnesses have declined for the first time in weeks, CDC data show. The Colorado Sun, meanwhile, reports the timing of its local covid hospitalization peak is "fascinating"—it came at almost exactly the same time as the past two years' seasonal peaks.

Axios: Tripledemic May Have Peaked Around The Holidays

Key indicators for respiratory illness declined for the first time in weeks after the holidays, signaling that the tripledemic of flu, COVID-19 and RSV may have peaked nationwide, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics. (Bettelheim, 1/12)

The Colorado Sun: Timing Of Colorado's COVID Peaks Is "Fascinating And Beguiling"

As Colorado slogs through its fourth winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, a curious trend has emerged. This season — at least so far — the state reached its peak for hospitalizations of people with COVID in the second-to-last week of November. That’s almost exactly when a peak happened last year. And the year before that. And the year before that. (Ingold, 1/15)

Minnesota Public Radio: Surging Into 2024: COVID, Flu And RSV Continue To Climb In Minnesota

Toward the beginning of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy’s latest podcast, the center’s director, epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, makes this statement about COVID-19: “there’s no arguing that we’re in the midst of a surge.” Similarly, the title of a recent article in the New York Times began, “We are in a big COVID wave…” Both statements are driven at least in part by data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that COVID-19 levels measured in wastewater are now higher nationally than they have been for almost two years. (Helmstetter, 1/12)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: It’s A Winter Wonderland Of Viruses: How Flu, COVID-19 And RSV Will Affect Your Family

During the holidays, we gather to be merry and sneeze on each other. The result? A lump of coal in the form of increased circulation of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. But now that we’re heading toward mid-January, it’s far from behind us. We won’t stop running fevers, sniffling and coughing for some time. It is still several weeks before these viruses are expected to hit a peak and fade, local health experts said. (Washington, 1/15)

On reformulating the flu shot —

Stat: Flu Vaccine Reformulation Won't Be Easy, Manufacturers Warn

Last fall, the World Health Organization and some national drug regulators urged influenza vaccine manufacturers to drop the component known as B/Yamagata from flu vaccines as quickly as possible, citing the fact that this lineage of flu B viruses appears to have been snuffed out during the Covid-19 pandemic. It might seem like that request would be as simple as deciding to leave blueberries out of a mixed-fruit smoothie. It turns out it is not. (Branswell, 1/16)

On measles and 'Disease X' —

The Washington Post: Officials Warn Of Possible Measles Exposure At Dulles, Reagan Airports

Virginia health officials said Saturday that a person passing through D.C.-area airports in early January after returning from international travel has come down with measles, warning that others may have been exposed to the disease. The Virginia Department of Health urged unvaccinated travelers who were at Dulles International Airport from 4 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 3 to be on the lookout for signs of measles. Health officials also issued a warning for people who were at Reagan National Airport between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. (Diaz, 1/14)

Bloomberg: What Is Disease X? Davos Leaders Among Experts Preparing For Next Pandemic

It sounds like something Elon Musk might have cooked up: “Disease X.” In fact ... it’s the somewhat mysterious name for an illness caused by a currently unknown, yet serious microbial threat. The World Health Organization added Disease X in 2017 to a short list of pathogens deemed a top priority for research, alongside known killers like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Ebola. The issue made it onto the agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joining other health officials to discuss it. (Gale, 1/15)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription