Third US Case of Bird Flu Confirmed; First With Respiratory Symptoms
Michigan health officials and the CDC confirmed Thursday that a second person in the state has been infected with bird flu. It's the third human infection associated with the U.S. outbreak in cattle. This dairy farm worker is the first to present with respiratory symptoms — a cough, though no fever — as well as "eye discomfort" present in the other two cases. All three people were exposed to infected cattle and there's no evidence the virus is spreading from person to person.
Another human case of bird flu linked to sick dairy cows has been detected in Michigan, marking the third farmworker diagnosed with the illness in the United States since March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. None of the cases are connected. This is the second farmworker in Michigan in a week to be diagnosed with the illness. And a dairy worker in Texas was diagnosed in March. In those cases, the patients' only sign of illness was a pink eye. (Edwards, 5/30)
In a separate statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the individual had a cough without a fever and “eye discomfort” with watery discharge. The worker was given flu antiviral drugs and is recovering, both statements said. The CDC said the individual was instructed to isolate, and household contacts were also offered antiviral drugs. The statement does not indicate whether they agreed to take them. (Branswell, 5/30)
Officials say the risk to the general public is still low, and the farmworker who tested positive was given antivirals and is currently recovering from respiratory symptoms, including a cough and eye discomfort with a watery discharge. The worker did not have a fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Household contacts with the infected farmworker haven't developed any symptoms, and no other workers at the same farm have reported bird flu symptoms. (Powers, 5/30)
The U.S. government is nearing an agreement to fund a late-stage trial of Moderna's, opens new tab mRNA bird flu vaccine, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, as the outbreak spreads in dairy cows. Moderna told Reuters it was in discussions with the government on advancing its vaccine candidate, but did not confirm the funding, saying it has nothing further to add. (5/30)