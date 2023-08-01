U.S. News & World Report Unveils New ‘Honor Roll’: How’d Your Hospital Do?

The newest rankings have dropped the numbering system and instead list an "honor roll" in no particular order. Despite years of controversy surrounding the rankings, one patient-safety expert told USA Today that the rankings are one of the only sources of up-to-date data that patients have to compare hospitals in a comprehensible and transparent way.

USA Today: US News & World Report Hospital Rankings: Find Out Which Hospitals Made The 'Honor Roll'

U.S. News and World Report on Tuesday released their latest “Best Hospital” rankings for the 34th consecutive year amid criticism from schools and public officials, and recent changes to their rating system. The report ranks 484 regional hospitals, evaluating them on 30 medical and surgical services. Of those facilities, 22 hospitals were named to the national “Honor Roll.” This year, the outlet decided to scrap ordinal rankings in favor of an “Honor Roll” in no particular order. (Rodriguez, 8/1)

U.S. News & World Report: America's Best Hospitals: The 2023-2024 Honor Roll And Overview

Rankings by region and specialty, with an honor roll of hospitals that excel in complex specialty care. (Harder, 8/1)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Cleveland Clinic Again Wins Top Spot For Heart Care From U.S. News: See The Changes In 2023-24 Rankings

For the 29th year in a row, the Cleveland Clinic ranked first in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery in the U.S. News & World Report 2023-24 Best Hospitals rankings. But in a change this year, there are no rankings for best hospitals overall. (Kroen, 8/1)

On staffing shortages —

Axios: Biden Push For Mental Health Parity Collides With Behavioral Workforce Shortages

The Biden administration's new effort to improve insurance coverage for mental health services is on a collision course with the nation's shortage of behavioral health professionals. More than 160 million Americans live in areas lacking enough mental health professionals to meet the need. (Goldman, 8/1)

Health News Florida: UCF Could Get $700,000 From State To Alleviate Florida Nursing Shortage

The University of Central Florida's Board of Trustees will consider approving nearly $700,000 dollars in matching funds from the state of to help boost its nursing program. The Florida Hospital Association estimates that by 2035, Florida will face a shortage of 59,000 nurses. The money would come from the Florida Board of Governors and would help pay for more equipment to train current nursing students. (Prieur, 7/31)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Fox Chase Nurses Who Answer Patient Phone Calls Want To Join The Center’s New Nurses Union

The nurses who answer the phone calls of concerned patients at Fox Chase Cancer Center filed paperwork to join a union last week. They would be the third group of workers at the Northeast Philadelphia hospital to unionize since June. The 21 nurses were excluded from the much-larger group of 350 registered nurses at Fox Chase who voted to unionize in June. (Gutman, 7/31)

More health care industry updates —

Fierce Healthcare: Amazon Clinic Expands To All 50 States With Telehealth Services

Amazon Clinic is expanding to all 50 states, including nationwide telehealth services to offer access to clinicians through its website and mobile app. The online retail giant unveiled Amazon Clinic back in November as a virtual medical clinic to provide care for 30 common health concerns like urinary tract infection, pink eye, and acid reflux. Launched as a message-based virtual consultation service, Amazon Clinic connects consumers with licensed clinicians who can diagnose, treat and prescribe medication for a range of common health and lifestyle conditions. (Landi, 8/1)

Capital & Main: Americans With Health Insurance Are Increasingly Putting Off Important Medical Treatments They Can’t Afford

Last year was a grim one for people in California and elsewhere who needed to see a doctor. According to Gallup, nearly four in 10 Americans said they or a family member postponed medical treatment in 2022 because of the cost. (Kreidler, 7/27)

Los Angeles Times: An Actor's Heart Problems Highlight Health Insurance Concerns Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

When Brooklyn McLinn nearly died of a heart attack in his kitchen, he felt a sense of peace that his health troubles — the open-heart surgeries, the pacemaker, the fear of the next big one — could finally be over. This is the sentiment the actor and former college basketball player, 50, has after surviving two heart attacks, a stroke and a heart transplant. The first heart attack happened a few years earlier while playing basketball in Los Angeles in 2016. He was home taking a quick break from filming as a cast member for Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and Have Nots” before he flew back to Atlanta. (Evans, 7/31)

Modern Healthcare: Tenet Healthcare Q2 Profits Led By Recovering Patient Volumes

Tenet Healthcare Corp. is the latest for-profit system benefiting from recovering patient volumes in the first half of 2023. Dallas-based Tenet said Monday same-hospital admissions in the second quarter grew by about 3% compared with a year ago, including a 5% growth in non-COVID-19 patients, while ambulatory surgical cases grew 6.6%. (Hudson, 7/31)

