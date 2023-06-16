Upper-Midwest Air Quality Alerts Triggered By Canadian Smoke Plumes

Worsened air quality is expected across parts of the U.S. as potentially unhealthy smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Canada again swirls. Also in environmental health news: fluoride in Boston drinking water, West Nile virus in Nevada mosquitoes, and more.

CNN: New Round Of Smoke From Canada Fires Prompts Air Quality Alerts Across The Upper Midwest

In addition to Wisconsin and Minnesota, smoke from the fires was also detected over parts of Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and North Dakota, another map showed. “Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move southeast across Wisconsin,” the state Department of Natural Resources said. “People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.” The smoke is forecast to push even further south over the next few days, dipping as far south as the mid-South by Saturday. (Smart, Ward and Elamroussi, 6/15)

The New York Times: New York To Get More Smoke From Canada Wildfires

Bill Goodman, a Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, explained in an interview on Thursday that the smog would not be as dense as it was last week, when New York’s skyline nearly disappeared in a thick, orange haze. This time, he said, the smoke “will be experienced as hazy skies,” and “the smoke at the surface should be negligible.” (Diaz, 6/15)

CNN: Did You Breathe In A Lot Of Wildfire Smoke? Here’s What To Do Next

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires caused hazardous pollution last week in the eastern US. What are the short- and long-term effects? CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen explains. (Hetter, 6/14)

In other environmental health news —

The Boston Globe: Fluoride Feed In Greater Boston Drinking Water Has Resumed After Construction, Officials Say

The fluoride feed in drinking water in the Greater Boston area has resumed after a three-month pause for construction, officials said Tuesday. The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority said water fluoridation restarted on Monday. “Fluoridated water will be arriving at customer’s homes throughout the next week or so depending on the distance from the water treatment plant and local pipe network configuration,” officials said. (Armanini, 6/14)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Found In Green Valley In Henderson

The Southern Nevada Health District’s Mosquito Disease Surveillance Program identified the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes of the season in the 89074 zip code, where Henderson’s Green Valley development is located. Since kicking off in May, the health district’s surveillance program has tested over 7,000 mosquitoes with 1,100 traps set near parks, wetland areas, wash channels and other breeding grounds across the valley, according to the health district. (Lane, 6/15)

Reuters: Bayer Reaches $6.9 Million Settlement With New York Over Roundup Safety Claims

Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) agreed on Thursday to pay $6.9 million to settle claims by New York Attorney General Letitia James that it misled consumers by advertising Roundup weedkiller, which has been linked to cancer, as environmentally safe. (Stempel, 6/15)

KUNC: Blackouts During Heat Waves Could Have Dire Public Health Consequences, Study Shows

As extreme summer temperatures contribute to the uptick in blackouts across the country, a new study shows that when the two events coincide the public health risks can be profound, especially in the Southwest. The study, published last week in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, found that if a multi-day blackout occurs in Phoenix, Arizona, during a heat wave, more than half of the city's population would require emergency medical care to treat heat-related illnesses, and up to 1% of the population – about 13,000 people – would die. (VandenEinde, 6/15)

KFF Health News: California Schools Start Hatching Heat Plans As The Planet Warms

As hot days become more extreme and common, California education researchers are urging that school districts be required to develop heat plans to keep students safe, just as they have policies for severe storms and active shooters. A policy brief published last month by the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation offers a series of recommendations on how education and building codes can help schools become more heat-resilient in the face of global warming. State Sen. Caroline Menjivar, a Democrat, introduced legislation this year requiring schools to have heat plans by 2027, and another bill would make it easier for schools to create more shaded spaces. (McMurray, 6/16)

