Viewpoints: Are Weight-Loss Drugs Effective Or Dangerous?; Independent Physicians Are Disappearing
Editorial writers tackle weight-loss drugs, independent doctors, abortion bans, and more.
Dallas Morning News:
Diet Culture’s Marketing Tactics And The Consequences Of Using Meds For Weight Loss
Last month, drugmaker Eli Lilly took a stand against using its two antidiabetic medications, Mounjaro and Zepbound, for cosmetic weight loss. In a public letter, the company emphatically said, in part, “Mounjaro and Zepbound are indicated for the treatment of serious diseases; they are not approved for — and should not be used for — cosmetic weight loss.” (Elizabeth Wassenaar, 2/15)
Stat:
Congress Must Protect The Remaining Independent Doctors
More than 100,000 doctors have left private practice and become employees of hospitals and other corporate entities since 2019. Today, nearly three in four physicians are employees of larger health care entities or other corporations — a record high. As an independent physician, I know exactly why so many are making that choice. (Paul Berggreen, 2/15)
Kansas City Star:
Kansas, Don’t Copy Texas’ Failed Abortion Ban’s War On Women
I’ve lived in Kansas for 35 years, and for most of that time, the state has been a wonderful place to raise three kids and build my career as a leader in community health care. Through my work, I’ve seen firsthand how important access to community health care is, first as executive director of the E.C. Tyree clinic in northeast Wichita, and currently as co-executive director of Trust Women, providing reproductive health care to Kansans and many other people from across the region. (Shaunta James-Boyd, 2/15)
The Star Tribune:
How State Can Help With Medical Debt
Walt Myers recently shared the financial difficulties he endured because of the $135,000 in medical bills he owed to cover his late wife's breast cancer treatments. At a Feb. 9 State Capitol news conference, the Lakeville resident spoke in support of proposed legislation that would end spousal liability for medical debt. (2/14)
Scientific American:
The Legal Definition Of Death Needs To Be Clearer
As a neurologist who specializes in critical care, I believe we need a clearer, more consistent legal definition of death. The Uniform Determination of Death Act (UDDA), the legal standard for death throughout the U.S., has deficiencies, particularly with respect to the description of death by neurologic criteria, aka brain death. This causes confusion and moral distress for both families and health care teams and can lead to protracted lawsuits about whether a person is alive or dead. (Ariane Lewis, 2/14)
Kansas City Star:
KC Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting Awful But Not Shocking
The worst thing about this stomach-turning mass shooting on what had been such a proud and jubilant occasion is just how unsurprising it was. Two people were shot at last year’s parade for the Denver Nuggets after their NBA championship last year. Seven were shot and killed at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park in 2022. (Melinda Henneberger, 2/14)