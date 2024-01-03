Viewpoints: Did Zika Disappear?; Surprise Support For Trans Rights In Ohio
Editorial writers discuss the Zika virus, transgender health care, hospital billing, and other health issues.
The Atlantic:
Whatever Happened To Zika?
In 2015, a horror movie came to life. The mosquitoes that swarm almost all tropical climates began infecting people with a strange new virus. In most, Zika caused no symptoms, or a mild rash and fever. But if it happened to infect a pregnant woman, her baby could be born with severe birth defects. (Olga Kahzan, 2/2)
USA Today:
DeWine Vetoed Ohio Anti-Trans Bill, Saving Lives – And Parent's Rights
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services calls gender-affirming care “a supportive form of healthcare. It consists of (various) services that may include medical, surgical, mental health, and non-medical services for transgender and nonbinary people.” (Ray Marcano, 1/3)
The CT Mirror:
CT Lawmakers: Support Ending Hospital Billing Disparities
As a Hartford native, I’m invested in the well-being of my fellow community members. My mission is to elevate the voices of those in Hartford who are often left out of the decision-making table on matters that impact them, especially regarding health care. (Ayesha Clarke, 1/3)
The Washington Post:
As A Young Surgeon I Had The Yips. It Made Me A Better Doctor.
Each year right about now, with the sunny start of term long past, it dawns on my students and residents that surgery is not just about perfection and precision; it is also frustrating and fraught with compromise. Each winter I reflect on something that happened to me at their age and stage. (James Naples, 1/3)
Stat:
Chronically Ill Young Patients Struggle To Find Fertility Info
I recently turned 25. I should be taking risks, jet-setting with other Barbies, and flouncing around in tiny tops. Instead, this chronically ill Barbie spent her first four days of 25 in a scene from “Oppenheimer.” (Catherine Ames, 1/3)