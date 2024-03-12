Viewpoints: Health Care Cyberattacks Are On The Rise; Measles Is Much Worse Than Some Parents Realize
Editorial writers tackle health care cyberattacks, measles, CRISPR, and Pharmacy Benefit Managers.
Modern Healthcare:
Technology Can Improve Our Lives, But Not Without Trust
The Change Healthcare outage that has dominated the headlines for the past few weeks shows just how exposed healthcare is. Consumers had probably never heard of Change, part of UnitedHealth Group, until a cyberattack paralyzed transactions and claims processing systems, affecting providers, payers, pharmacists and patients. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 3/11)
Chicago Tribune:
Measles Is Making A Comeback. Should We Be Concerned?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported an uptick in the number of measles cases around the nation since early December. If the pace of infections continues to follow this trajectory, 2024’s total will top the surge reported in 2014 (667 cases), or even the 1,274 cases reported in 2019. Should we be concerned? (Sheldon H. Jacobson and Janet A. Jokela, 3/12)
Stat:
What It’s Like To Watch Children Die Of Measles
Over the past year, I have watched many children die of measles. In the final stages, little lungs, filled with fluid and racked with inflammation, struggle for oxygen. The victims breathe faster and faster, gasping for air until, exhausted, they stop. (Paul Law, 3/12)
Scientific American:
CRISPR Will Likely Not Solve Bird Flu
While CRISPR has created almost infinite opportunities to address some of the health-related challenges facing society, including recent therapies for sickle cell disease in humans, it’s not likely to be successful in controlling avian influenza. (Carol Cardona and Michelle Kromm, 3/11)
The Tennessean:
Congress Can Lower Drug Prices With New Laws To Reform Pharmacy Benefit Managers
Few patients have even heard of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). That’s because PBMs like to stay out of sight. But you need to know about PBMs because they are powerful go-betweens in the prescription drug delivery system and what they do impacts every patient. They tell your doctor what drugs will be available in your Medicare or private insurance plan – often restricting your access to cheaper, but equally effective generic medicine. (Patsy Writesman, 3/8)