Viewpoints: Missouri Must Put Abortion Up To Voters; Kids Online Safety Act Is A Necessity
Editorial writers tackle abortion, safety rules for social media, viral hepatitis, and more.
The Washington Post:
Missouri Should Be Allowed To Vote On Abortion
Abortion has been on the ballot in some form in seven states since the Supreme Court struck down Roe. In all of them — from blue Vermont and California to deep-red Montana and Ohio — voters have said loud and clear: Bans off women’s bodies. Many other states will hopefully have their say on abortion rights in November. One is Missouri, my home state. (Karlie Kloss, 4/17)
Stat:
Kids Can't Wait Any Longer For Social Media Safety
When my son Conall took his life at age 17, it was devastating to me and our entire family. Conall was a caring, empathetic, and bright young man, but he had also struggled for many years with anxiety and depression. Like many kids his age, much of his life revolved around social media. While I understand that suicide is complex, with many different factors contributing to someone’s risk for it, I know that social media intensified and fueled Conall’s insecurities and ultimately had a significant impact on his decision to die by suicide. (Molly O'Shea, 4/17)
Stat:
To Eliminate Viral Hepatitis, A Silent Killer, It Must Be Tracked
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, viral hepatitis killed more people in the United States than all 60 other reportable infectious diseases combined, including HIV, pneumonia, and tuberculosis. Which doesn’t really make sense, since effective vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B, there are successful therapies for hepatitis B, and there’s a treatment that can cure hepatitis C. (Heather Bradley, 4/17)
Stat:
Practicing Medicine At A Predominantly Black Institution Gave Me The Gift I Didn't Realize I Needed
“You have a big voice, Dr. Grubbs,” the clinic manager said. I flinched. The last time I heard similar words, they were part of a common refrain that I had encountered often. “You’re too direct.” “Too outspoken.” “Intimidating.” Peers who looked like me encouraged me to put my head down, make myself smaller, endure — and never, ever call out racism. This, they insisted, was the pathway to success in a predominantly white, academic medicine institution like those where I spent most of my medical career. Until now. “No,” the clinic manager said, “that’s a good thing.” (Vanessa Grubbs, 4/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Backlash Demands Repairs, Accountability
As the CEO of a senior health company, I believe Medicare Advantage is the best chance taxpayers and consumers have had in decades to transform medicine from sick care to health care. The idea is to offer incentives for private businesses to improve overall health — and reduce overall costs — by focusing on wellness and prevention over traditional fee-for-service medicine for doctors and heads in beds for hospitals. (Joel Theisen, 4/16)