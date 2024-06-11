Viewpoints: SCOTUS Must Uphold EMTALA; First They Voted Down Roe, Now Contraception Is Up For A Vote
Editorial writers examine reproductive health care, vaccine side effects, cancer detection, and more.
Newsweek:
Will The Supreme Court Let Doctors Do No Harm?
For nearly 40 years, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) has protected my patients' access to emergency medical care. The law guarantees that patients in critical condition, including those in active labor, cannot be turned away from emergency departments. However, the Supreme Court will soon hear a case brought by the state of Idaho—and will determine whether or not hospitals across the country are allowed to provide abortion care to women experiencing emergencies. (Juhi Varshney, 6/11)
The Washington Post:
Republican War On Women Seen In Contraception Vote
By now, you would think Democrats’ warnings that Republicans are coming after reproductive rights, including contraception, would be heeded. But, predictably, Republicans cry foul and deny any thought of snatching away contraception access. Ah, but along came felon and former president Donald Trump who let slip he was “looking at” contraception restrictions; then he backpedaled once he realized too much candor was politically disastrous. (Jennifer Rubin, 6/10)
Stat:
Vaccine Side Effects And Injuries Are Worthy Of Scientific Follow-Up
As a co-leader of the team at the National Institutes of Health that developed technologies powering a number of Covid-19 vaccines, I often speak publicly about vaccine science, even though I no longer work for the government. After my talks, people often approach me, almost always thanking me for my work. There is no denying the millions of lives that Covid-19 vaccines saved. Sometimes, though, they relate stories of vaccine injuries. (Kizzmekia S. Corbett-Helaire, 6/11)
Stat:
Liquid Biopsy Tests For Cancer Detection Aren't Ready For Prime Time
Multi-cancer early detection tests (MCEDs), sometimes called liquid biopsy tests, are a new method of detecting cancer early. While the concept is promising, these untested tests currently pose significant problems. (Sanket S. Dhruva and Rita F. Redberg, 6/11)
The Conversation:
Do Eye Exercises And Blue-Light Blocking Glasses Actually Work? An Expert Explains
You may have seen advertisements claiming to eliminate the need for eyeglasses through vision therapy or vision training — basically, eye exercises. These exercises include putting pressure on or palming the eye; eye movement exercises; or straining to read by using the wrong prescription glasses to “train” the eyes. As a professor of ophthalmology — and as an eye doctor who has seen thousands of patients — I can tell you that no study to date shows strong evidence that these exercises eliminate the need for glasses or offer any long-term significant benefits. The science simply isn’t there. (Benjamin Botsford, 6/10)