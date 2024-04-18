Viewpoints: We Must Act Before H5N1 Becomes Next Pandemic; Medicaid Should Cover Lifesaving Donor Milk
Editorial writers discuss H5N1, donor breast milk, American life expectancy, and more
CNN:
The Next Pandemic Threat Demands Action Now
With growing evidence of potential mammal-to-mammal spread just weeks after the new bird flu was detected in cows, many of us in the biosecurity and pandemic preparedness community believe that leaders in capitals around the globe should be working to get ahead of this new public health threat in case the H5N1 flu virus gains the ability to spread among humans. (Jaime M. Yassif, 4/17)
Stat:
Medicaid Should Cover Donor Breast Milk For Vulnerable Infants
Each day, more than 1,000 babies are born prematurely in America. Born before 37 weeks and often weighing less than five pounds, these infants are at greater risk for a suite of serious health problems, including life-threatening infections, chronic lung disease, blindness, and death. (Sionika Thayagabalu and Dominick Lemas, 4/18)
Los Angeles Times:
The Decline In American Life Expectancy Harms More Than Our Health
American life expectancy started dropping even before the pandemic. It’s a critical barometer of our nation’s health and a sign that all is not well in the U.S. Much of the increase in preventable, premature death is attributable to drug overdose, which increased five-fold over the last couple decades. But this malaise is far broader, driven largely by growing chronic illness. (Celine Gounder and Craig Spencer, 4/16)
Dallas Morning News:
Increasing Black Representation In The Fight Against Alzheimer’s
For most Americans, the name Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller doesn’t ring a bell. Yet, over 70 years ago, this pioneering African American psychiatrist delivered a groundbreaking review of Alzheimer’s disease. Today, the shadow of his underappreciated work looms large, a stark reminder of the ongoing fight for equity in scientific research, particularly in a disease that disproportionately affects Black communities. (Sid O'Bryant, 4/17)
The New York Times:
Lumina’s Cavity Vaccine And A New Era Of D.I.Y. Medicine
“Cavities are a communicable disease, and if you’re among the 90 percent of Americans who’s ever had one, you probably got them from your mother.” (David Wallace-Wells, 4/17)
Stat:
Site-Neutral Payments Would Reduce Costs For Patients And Payers
As two former secretaries of Health and Human Services, we are all too familiar with the struggle of finding narrow openings for bipartisanship. Despite our different approaches, we believe that addressing health care costs is a truly bipartisan issue. To be serious about creating access for people to the best possible care, that care must be affordable for patients and taxpayers. One issue that is particularly ripe for bipartisan compromise is site-neutral payments. (Alex Azar and Kathleen G. Sebelius, 4/18)