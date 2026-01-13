Listen to the Latest ‘KFF Health News Minute’

Jan. 8

Zach Dyer reads the week’s news: Instead of extending extra Affordable Care Act subsidies that would keep monthly premiums more affordable, some Republicans are pushing health savings accounts. Plus, people seeking cheaper health insurance options outside the ACA marketplaces may find some, but they come with downsides.

Jan. 1

Katheryn Houghton reads the week’s news: AI voices can help patients who have had their voice boxes removed sound like themselves again, and many state-run psychiatric hospitals don’t have enough beds to treat patients unless they’ve been charged with a crime.

The KFF Health News Minute is available every Thursday on CBS News Radio.