Viewpoints: Weight Loss Drugs Only Help So Much; Aggression Disorders Must Be Recognized And Treated Early
Editorial writers discuss weight-loss drugs, aggression disorders, health care workers, and more.
NPR:
Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Can't Fix America's Obesity Crisis Alone
The headlines are compelling, with phrases like, "The Obesity Revolution," and "A new 'miracle' weight-loss drug really works." The before-and-after pictures are inspiring. People who have struggled for decades to shed pounds are finally finding an effective strategy. (Lisa Doggett, 2/12)
Scientific American:
Aggression Disorders Are Serious, Stigmatized And Treatable
Roughly every month I receive an e-mail from a parent somewhere in the world asking for help with a child who is violent, angry or aggressive. Some people describe being physically beaten or having their life threatened by their son or daughter. These families may spend thousands of dollars on special schools and treatments. Often they are desperate, afraid and looking for guidance. (Abigail Marsh, 2/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Employers Should Look Within For Hiring Workers
The January jobs report from the Labor Department, released earlier this month, created a certain amount of breathlessness on the part of those paid to watch employment trends. The takeaway: Hiring is hot. That’s certainly true in healthcare, where employment increased by 70,000 jobs in January. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 2/12)
Stat:
The Dental Labor Crisis Is A Moment Of Opportunity
While staffing crises at hospitals continue to make headlines, dental care — too often overlooked and treated as separate from medical — is also experiencing a significant workforce challenge. (Steve Pollock, 2/12)
Slate:
Joe Biden Abortion Position: His Personal Distaste Is Coming Through In Everything He Does
The president has never strongly supported abortion access personally, and it shows. (Susan Rinkunas, 2/9)
The Star Tribune:
Approve Registry For End-Of-Life Choices
As a forward-thinking person facing a chronic or terminal illness, you may believe you've made your end-of-life wishes known. Let's say you've fully discussed your preferences with your health care professional and had them complete a POLST (Provider Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment) that clearly states your preferences on measures that could be used to keep you alive should your heart or breathing stop. (2/9)
Newsweek:
How To Improve Your Health With Social Connections
The surgeon general's 2023 advisory on the epidemic of loneliness compared the health consequences to those of smoking cigarettes. A lack of positive social connection puts individuals at 29 percent higher risk of heart disease, 32 percent higher risk of stroke, and 50 percent increased risk of dementia. Lack of good social connections increase the risk of premature death by an astounding 60 percent, the advisory stated. Social support can even help people maintain a healthy body mass and control blood sugars. (Beth Frates, 2/9)
Stat:
What Should King Charles Tell The Public About His Cancer?
On Feb. 5, Buckingham Palace shared the news that King Charles had started treatment for cancer. Although the official statement did not include the particular type of cancer, it closed by noting that, “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.” (Christina S. Beck, 2/12)