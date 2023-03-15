Viewpoints: Why We Failed To Prevent The Covid Pandemic; How Are We Faring Three Years Into Covid?
Editorial writers examine these public health topics.
Bloomberg:
The Worst Covid Strategy Was Not Picking One
Three years after the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 to be a pandemic, we finally have reason to celebrate: Global deaths from the virus have dipped below 1,000 people per day for the first time since March 2020. But with almost 7 million dead, we must figure out a way to do better next time. And there will be a next time. (3/15)
USA Today:
COVID 3 Years Later: How The Pandemic Turned The World Upside Down
Three years later, with uneven distribution of tests, vaccines and treatments, the world has recorded about 677 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 7 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (3/15)
The Star Tribune:
I Considered A COVID Lab Leak Plausible, But …
Recent reports that Department of Energy and FBI officials think the COVID-19 pandemic originated with a so-called lab leak appear to have provided all the "evidence" many require. As a scientist who has led or contributed to several peer-reviewed studies that tell a very different story, I've looked on with amazement at the growing divide between what the science shows and what much of the public — and a minority of the intelligence community — believe. (Michael Worobey, 3/14)
Also —
CNN:
An Often Overlooked Solution To Prevent Accidental Gun Deaths
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday seeking to increase the number of background checks for gun purchasers. The measure does something else that doesn’t get nearly enough attention: It would promote the secure storage of firearms. (Jamie Gold, 3/14)
Kansas City Star:
Kansas, US Can’t Stop Fight Against Alzheimer’s
One in 3 seniors in the U.S. will develop Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. This horrific disease is rapidly claiming the minds and lives of millions and requiring thousands of family members to serve as caregivers for their loved ones. The good news is that finding a cure for Alzheimer’s is achievable, and it must be a national priority. (Jerry Moran, 3/15)
Stat:
Chatbots In Health Care Need Help From Humans
Chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT can hold fun conversations across many topics. But when it comes to providing people with accurate health information, they need help from humans. (Smisha Agarwal and Rose Weeks, 3/15)